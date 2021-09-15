What is Doge Killer, is it dangerous?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) isn’t the only cryptocurrency from which Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) should beware. Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH) is lurking and may have recently hit a low near the $ 609 level.

Doge Killer operating on the platform of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), has an extremely small supply of only 107,646 tokens, making it highly volatile. Like the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, where 50% of the total offer is owned by the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, there are likely to be some whales in Doge Killer as well, which could cause the price of the coin to plummet if they liquidate their position.

It is precisely the presence of the so-called whales that explains how it was possible that the price of Doge Killer jumped by more than 6,300%, reaching an all-time high of 10,148 dollars. This dizzying surge was in fact followed almost immediately by a drop of around 90% between 11 and 19 May, before a rebound to $ 524.

Doge Killer is available on several exchanges, including ShibaSwap, ZT, CoinW, Hoo, Uniswap (V3), and LATOKEN. The cryptocurrency has a fully diluted market cap of $ 77,748,541.19. Trading volume rose 243% to $ 2,961,220 in 24 hours on Tuesday.

According to the latest Coincodex estimates, the price of Doge Killer is expected to increase by 16.66% to $ 863.70 by September 19th.

