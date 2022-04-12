What is dopamine and why is it so important for our well-being: its main functions

Related news

The issue of cravings in pregnancy, although it is a common part of the process, remains a mystery. The usual belief was that this mechanism serves to support embryonic growth, although now research published Nature Metabolims reveals that its origin is in the brainspecifically in the place where the different neuronal mechanisms related to the motivation and desirewhich are activated to drive you to eat sweet and caloric products.

The study, carried out by researchers at the Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (Idibaps), has analyzed this process with pregnant female mice and has managed to identify the alterations in neuronal activity that cause cravings in pregnant women. Specifically, they occur in dopaminergic circuitone of the causes of the perception of rewarding stimuli.

Dopaminergic neurons are responsible for producing and releasing dopamineone of the neurotransmitters of the central nervous system and whose role is very relevant to our well-being, since they are one of those responsible for regulating emotions, hunger and sexual instincts, among others. Its operation is based on a reward circuit. When we carry out actions that the body values ​​as beneficial, dopamine is released, which leads to a sensation of pleasure that causes that action to be repeated in the future. However, dopamine is not only related to the sensation of pleasure. It has also been associated with functions such as learning and memory, since high levels of this neurotransmitter facilitate both activities. Dopamine and addictions In addition, there is research that suggests that a lack of dopamine can cause Parkinson’s. It was the case of a 2020 publication of the magazine Naturewho in an experiment carried out with mice with Parkinson’s, verified how the symptoms of this disease subsided as dopamine was released in the brain. Although it is evident that this neurotransmitter plays a fundamental role in our well-being, it must also be taken into account that influences addictive behaviors. When the person is not able to limit certain activities that give him pleasure, such as eating, his body will also have to make an extra effort to control the mass release of the neurotransmitter. In fact, when we make the sacrifice of stopping something and limiting ourselves, the brain probably rewards us too, releasing other transmitters, like serotonin, that influence that feeling of tranquility and satisfaction which causes self-control.

