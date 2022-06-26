What is Drew Barrymore, one of Hollywood’s greatest examples of reinvention, doing?

Just a week ago, what was once one of Hollywood’s most dazzling child stars turned forty-seven. Almost half a million people congratulated her through her instagram account.

Barrymore’s is one of the most intense stories circulating in the red carpet universe. Granddaughter of actor John Barrymore (a classic film name) and daughter of actor John Drew Barrymore (who left home before she was born and with whom she barely had a relationship) and actress Jaid Barrymore, when she played little Gertie in ET the alien, by Spielberg, already had a good resume to present, having already participated, at just seven years old, in three other films and in twenty television commercials. She was only 11 months old when he did the first one, advertising dog food:

After the premiere of ET, and despite being just a girl, she has declared many times that she “yes, she had a mother, but she was more of a friend”, who encouraged her to skip school to go to parties and drinks (yes, drinks), in its place.

His first biography Little Girl Lost (little lost girl), published at the beginning of the ’90s, already recounted all his alcohol and drug addiction problems that he had gone through before turning fifteen, while he was the image of the United States for the anti-drug campaign Just Say No.

As his substance use problems increased, his job popularity plummeted, as it often does. But Barrymore managed, giving himself some time to disappear, to resurface in the late ’90s and early 2000s, starring in and producing romantic comedies such as Forever and ever, I have never been kissed either 50 first datesin which her characters, softened and innocent, came close to who she had been (and was) and very close to who she wanted to show that she could (or perhaps would have liked) to be.

This without forgetting that, in the year 2000, it was one of the precursors to see the light of the film of Charlie’s Angelswhich she starred in as Dylan, the troubled and rebellious (but reformed) teenager.

From then on, without sparkling careers, he managed to maintain an active and stable production and be one of the most beloved names in the industry, both by the public and by his professional colleagues.

She has been married and separated three times and is the mother of two girls, ages 9 and 7, whom she says she will not allow to be child actresses. Among her latest great successes is the great Santa Clarita Dieton Netflix, where he shared the leading role with Timothy Olyphant between 2017 and 2019. This year, in addition, he will be present in the new film by Scream.

But, in addition to her facet as an actress, Barrymore does not stop playing new projects: she has her own wine company and her own brand of cosmetic products, Flower Beauty, which she often advertises on her social networks.

But, in addition, it already has, in the purest Oprah style, its own morning program of “interest stories” on American television (CBS) since 2020: The Drew Barrymore Show.

