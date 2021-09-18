What is driving Bitcoin’s latest bull run according to experts – Targatocn.it

2019 was the best year for Bitcoin. It looks like 2020 is even better. Seeing how Bitcoin has performed throughout the year and how November has been the turning point for Bitcoin investors and traders, we expect great things from Bitcoin in the years to come.

Bitcoin has seen a steady rise in the second half of 2020. While it is certainly good news for Crypto investors and traders to enjoy the profit, it is also important to know why the market has behaved this way.

Without the right understanding of the market, you may be putting too much effort into your investment effort.

What is driving Bitcoin’s latest bull run?

There are many theories and assumptions about the force that is driving the latest Bitcoin run. Each expert has something new to say. Some believe that political factors have played a vital role, while others believe that Bitcoin has helped itself to reach new heights.

With thorough research, this is what we think.

Bitcoin price evaluation

We all know that the price of Bitcoin depends on the members of the Blockchain network. Compared to 2017, the 2020 bull run is more effective because the number of investors and traders has tripled. If we only see 2020, the price of Bitcoin has seen a price increase of over 600%.

When the pandemic hit the world, people were in a state of panic and started liquidating their assets. This brought Bitcoin’s price valuation down to $ 3000. Seeing the collapse of the Bitcoin infrastructure, people thought this would be the last year for Bitcoin.

However, there are a couple of days to 2021 and the current price of $ 26,800. Yes, you read it correctly. This is one of the forces driving Bitcoin’s latest insane bull run.

Enhanced cryptocurrency regulation ecosystem

Compared to 2017, when very few people were aware of Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, 2020 is the year in which the number of traders and investors has seen a 200% increase in investors and operations.

There were limited platforms from which people could buy and trade Bitcoins. However, today it is different. You will find several platforms that offer trading and trading services. In addition, the network has expanded to streamline regulation.

Big tech companies like PayPal have taken steps to drag cryptocurrencies into the mainstream by integrating cryptocurrencies into their services. Just recently, PayPal introduced a new feature in their services where users can send and receive money in cryptocurrencies. PayPal is even planning to roll out a new feature in the first quarter of 2021, where people can shop online with cryptocurrencies on the PayPal network of 26 million retailers and distributors.

Raise awareness

Due to COVID 19, people have been forced to spend their time in their homes. When the government asked people to go cashless, people started looking for new digital financial transactions. This is where cryptocurrencies grab the opportunity.

Within the first three months of quarantine, the number of traders and investors has increased dramatically. People were now aware of the existence of cryptocurrencies and the advantages it offers over fiat currencies and traditional financial transactions.

Stimulus packages

Stimulus packages are the discounts the government gives to citizens to stimulate the slow economy. At this point, you are thinking that how come this can power Bitcoin’s latest bull run. Well, look at the matter with the eyes of an investor.

As stimulus packages rise, when the economy hangs in the balance, fiat currencies face the threat of inflation. Hence, investors and traders see this as an opportunity to move their assets to cryptocurrencies (seeing how cryptocurrencies perform in the market).

Take Away

Now you know what could be the driving force behind Bitcoin’s latest bull run. I would like to be clear. These are just speculations. We have demonstrated our speculation with real life events. Now it is up to you to validate what we have said. If you think there may be other things that may have been added here. Feel free to suggest us below.