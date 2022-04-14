What is Dual SIM in a mobile phone: Advantages and disadvantages

In the specifications of a phone you have seen that a mobile is Dual SIM. As the name suggests, this allows the smartphone to have two SIM cards inserted at the same time. That is, you can have two different phone numbers on the same device if you want to have the work number and the personal number, for example. We will not know it at a glance because the phones are exactly the same whether they have Dual SIM or not, except that we have two removable bands inside that allow us to insert two physical SIM cards that will allow us to have one number and another on the same phone.

If you have seen in the specifications of a mobile that has “Dual SIM” and you do not know what it means or what advantages or disadvantages it has, we will explain it to you. Although you should keep in mind that You don’t have to use it and you don’t have to of using it nor will it change anything if you only have one card.

We must bear in mind that not all phones with Dual SIM allow us that the numbers work at once. In other words, there are several different types of Dual SIM and mobile data or calls will not always work at the same time, but will depend on the model that we have to use one and the other alternatively or we have the option of using both.

We must also bear in mind that you must configure the cards beforehand if you want them to work with each other. We must make sure that we have configured SIM 1 and SIM two for data, calls, etc. In addition, it is advisable that we use a name for each one so that we can easily differentiate between them without having to resort to 1 and 2.

When is it a good idea?

There are many options or advantages of using a Dual SIM phone. Generally we will not have a problem today if we look for a smartphone with these characteristics because most of them already allow us to have two cards without having to look for a specific mobile that allows it.

When do we use it? The most common is if we want to use the personal mobile and work mobile on the same phone and receive calls from one or the other or send them from one SIM or another depending on the person you are going to call. But although it is the most normal and usual in this use, it is not the only one…

For example, we can have a second SIM from another country if we usually travel a lot and we have a rate or card for the same: we don’t have to change from one to another as we go out but we have both used taking advantage of the rate and without the need to use roaming, for example.

What advantages does it have and what disadvantages

The main advantage of having a phone with Dual SIM is that we will not have to carry two devices if we want to manage two different numbers. We can call from one or the other without having to carry two and we can receive messages without need to have two gadgets in your pocket. It can be useful if you have two phones or numbers at the same time, but also if you usually travel to another country and you use one card or another depending on the moment or where you are.

It also has drawbacks and it can be difficult to get used to it or it can be annoying to have the work number always with us instead of having a smartphone dedicated exclusively to this and that we can leave at home on vacation or that we can turn off when we do not want to receive calls or messages. In addition, it can be somewhat more complex to configure it so that it reaches one or the other and we could even be wrong in some cases compared to how simple it is to use two independent mobiles knowing which is which.