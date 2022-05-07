What is Emma Stone’s favorite perfume and where can you get it

Emma Stone She is one of the most recognized actresses of her generation and winner of an Oscar Award. lover of perfumeswe tell you what her favorite model is and for which brand she was the ambassador of several of her collections.

What is your favorite perfume?

A little diversity in the perfume collection never hurt anyone, not even their noses. Emma Stone has a nice little selection of perfumes, one of which has an incredibly sweet and touching story behind its hobby. The perfume chosen by the actress is the Gardenia by Chanel.

The idea of ​​being a movie star and traveling around the world is certainly appealing. However, it may not be such a good one if you have to be away from home for extended periods of time.

How does this relate to the choice that Emma Stone do when choosing your perfume? To remind herself of her home, that place she is away from when she is shooting a movie, the actress packs some Gardenia by Chanel wherever you travel and spray a little of the perfume on your pillows.

Apparently, she loves the feminine scent of perfume, and it must remind her of home or having a very special place in her heart, as it is the one she looks for when she wants to relax and have sweet dreams.

Louis Vuitton brand ambassador

Although her favorite perfume is from another brand, Emma Stone has been the ambassador of Louis Vuitton since 2017. She has been the face of more than one line of perfumes and several of her clothing collections.

The actress followed in the footsteps of other artists such as: Selena Gomez, Alicia Vikander and Michelle Williams.

Although her favorite perfume is Gardenia by Chanelthe actress revealed in an interview for the magazine bazaar, that: “He chose a different perfume for each character he played since he was 16 years old.” He also commented that she has a highly developed sense of smell and that the best way for her to remember or recall a time is through it.

Where can you buy Chanel’s Gardenia?

This perfume has top notes of orange blossom and green notes, heart notes of gardenia, tuberose, jasmine and fruity notes. It can be obtained in perfumeries or through electronic sales.

If you want to play it safe, you can visit the official Chanel website: www.chanel.com. Depending on the country where you are, it will be the shipping method and the options offered by the firm to access its delicious perfume. Gardenia.

What is your favorite perfume?