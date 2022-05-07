Entertainment

What is Emma Stone’s favorite perfume and where can you get it

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Emma Stone She is one of the most recognized actresses of her generation and winner of an Oscar Award. lover of perfumeswe tell you what her favorite model is and for which brand she was the ambassador of several of her collections.

What is your favorite perfume?

A little diversity in the perfume collection never hurt anyone, not even their noses. Emma Stone has a nice little selection of perfumes, one of which has an incredibly sweet and touching story behind its hobby. The perfume chosen by the actress is the Gardenia by Chanel.

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jomari Goyso wiggles with Francisca: “We danced everything”

7 mins ago

Gal Gadot’s birthday: her story, movies and where to see them

8 mins ago

“I worked with Mourinho, Zidance or Ancelotti but…”

10 mins ago

Justin Bieber blacklisted by Ferrari

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button