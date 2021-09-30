What is Ethereum and how does its technology work?

In today’s article, 20Bet explains the second most famous digital currency, the Ethereum. Ethereum is the name of a blockchain network. However, it is often used as a synonym for cryptocurrency ether, the abbreviation of which is ETH.

This is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies, as is bitcoin. In addition to being one of the most popular.

The coin was launched in 2013 and already in 2021 it is assumed the possibility that it will also beat the value of bitcoin.

But don’t think it’s like the traditional financial market where currencies change name and value and are exchanged for exchange rates. In the case of cryptocurrencies, these differences also affect the technology used.

Ethereum

This blockchain network was created by Vitalik Buterin, who has known bitcoin since he was 17. And at that age he started thinking about Ethereum.

And, to differentiate it from bitcoin, it has taken some layers previously discussed for the creation of the first currency and added so-called smart contracts to Ethereum.

In addition, a programming language, Solidity, was developed.

And its mining speed on Ethereum is much slower than bitcoin. What prompted investors to look at it with more interest.

Thus, from there, the cryptocurrency Ether was born.

What are smart contracts?

The big differential of the Ether coin is its smart contracts. It is nothing more than an automatic code that allows the articulation with other applications. This articulation occurs through digital promises that lead the parties to deliver on these promises.

For this reason they are also called self-executing contracts, as they can be carried out independently. That is, it is realized independently, no matter who the person is, for example.

In the Ethereum blockchain network, these contracts happen with a certain stimulus. Therefore, contractual relationships in this network are generated by applications that respond as planned. Therefore, there is no interference from third parties. These are contracts that act without censorship or fraud.

This means that the Ethereum network is considered extremely safe and, also for this reason, it has been increasingly valued. After all, people all over the world can trade with each other without necessarily trusting each other.

Therefore, smart contracts are critical for brokering relationships that don’t require trust. The contract will be stipulated between the parties.

When a contract is scheduled, it is placed on the blockchain network and anyone will be able to see and interact with it. And, from the moment it is online, it cannot be censored or defrauded, for example.

The advantages of ETH cryptocurrency

Ether is what maintains this Ethereum network. It is used for the execution of these smart contracts. It is therefore like the engine of this network that can carry out numerous contracts without any intervention and guarantee the safety of the parties.

So, given the architecture of the Ethereum blockchain network, we can see that Ether is an extremely reliable cryptocurrency.

Another key point that can be highlighted as one of its advantages is that it is not as popular as bitcoin. For this reason it is often possible to buy ethereum at a more affordable price as an investment by the time it becomes more known to the general public.

Another great advantage of this cryptocurrency is that it is completely designed to be autonomous. That is, so that no government interferes in its structure. Its smart contracts are its great advantage and allow for this type of relationship.

