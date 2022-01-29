What is Ethereum and what impact does it have on the market? – Newsbiella.it

Do you know Ethereum, the cryptocurrency platform? It was created in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, a Russian programmer, with the idea of ​​creating a vehicle for decentralized collaborative applications. The Ethereum platform simplifies the use of blockchain technology to develop applications without central control and to ensure the integrity and processing of secure payments with smart contracts . Basically, the Ethereum blockchain can bring its basic principles of trust, transparency, security and efficiency to any service, business or industry.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is an open source public blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. Unlike other blockchain platforms, this one is decentralized. Through its cryptocurrency Ether, it is possible to process peer-to-peer contracts and, in turn, allows developers to build and run applications distributed in public nodes, instead of using the traditional client-server model. These so-called “dapps” applications reap the benefits of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

We can say that the applications on this platform are actually contracts, that is, they are the heart of it. The contract is an automatic agent that resides in the system and has its own Ethereum address. When the user submits a transaction to the contract address, it is triggered and, after accepting the additional information in the transaction, they will execute their code and finally return a result, which can be another transaction sent from the address of the contract.

Ethereum is a user-created and managed system that relies on thousands of independent computers around the world to monitor and verify transactions. It functions as a distributed network that uses “voluntary” operating nodes, rather than traditional servers or cloud platforms, to provide IT services. Each computer maintains its own ledger and relies only on its own historical records to ensure the legality of transactions, without relying on any central agency for their coordination.

How does it work?

Ethereum is based on the Bitcoin protocol and on its blockchain. However, the only thing the two blockchains have in common is that they store the complete transaction logs of their respective networks. Each node on the Ethereum network, in addition to the transaction history, must also download the current information or the most recent status for each smart contract on the network, the complete code of the smart contract, the balance of each user and the storage location.

Each state of Ethereum contains a large number of transactions (millions). These operations are grouped and form “blocks”, each one connected with the previous one. However, before the transaction is added to the ledger, it must be verified and then the process known as “mining” begins. Mining refers to the process of challenging groups of nodes using their computing power to complete the “proof-of-work”, which is essentially a mathematical problem.

The greater the computing power of the computer, the faster it can solve these math problems. The answer to these puzzles is in itself a proof-of-work and guarantees the effectiveness of the block construction. Many miners around the world compete with each other to try to build and verify a new block, because every time a miner tries to build a block, a new Ethereum (ETH) token will be generated and delivered to the miner.

What are its differences with Bitcoin?

Despite the fact that Ethereum and Bitcoin maintain a great similarity in terms of blockchain technology, there are marked differences between them. The most important difference lies in the technology behind each of them. In principle, Ethereum is not technically a cryptocurrency, but a unique blockchain technology. This technology not only allows people to transfer Ether, but it can also be used to create other cryptocurrencies, which can then be traded on such trading platforms. Bitcoin Code .

Ethereum has an important feature compared to Bitcoin: its smart contracts are more efficient. Bitcoin uses a simpler script, while the smart contract used by Ethereum can handle more complex problems. The system is able to formulate ground rules and enforce the contract, which is impossible in the actual contract and without an intermediary. Many cryptocurrencies are based on Ethereum’s underlying technology and, in some cases, can be said to be completely dependent on this technology.

It is also worth noting that, compared to Bitcoin, the block confirmation time for Ethereum transactions is shorter. And in terms of transaction fees they are lower. In addition, they operate according to different protocols, the operational process is not related to each other. This means that some transactions allowed on one platform may not be allowed on another platform.