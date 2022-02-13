What is Europe at risk if “Vlad the Mad” invades Ukraine

Suddenly it seems to have fallen back decades. Russia amassing troops on the borders of an eastern state denying any will to invade, NATO alarming, the mounting tension, the United States threatening retaliation, the Europeans trying to negotiate in dribs and drabs. Meanwhile, the roar of the engines of the planes that carry troops to Germany and Poland, the fighters whizzing along the eastern borders of the Atlantic Alliance, the fleets that touch each other in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

Vlad the Mad

The game is complex and with geopolitical implications of enormous importance, especially for Europe. And it is made even more complex by the fact that the Western chancelleries are unable to decipher the attitude of Russian President Vladimir Putin. To put it with the Financial Times, they cannot understand if they are facing “Putin the rational” or “Vlad the Mad”, Vlad the mad. In the first case, the crisis could be a complex game of chess in which the threat of invasion would be functional to building a new balance between Russia and NATO on the European continent. In the second case it would be the result of a delusion of omnipotence that could only lead straight to war.

When Americans and Russians shoot at each other …

In both cases, in comparison with the United States and Europe, Russia has at least three factors on its side. The first is that on the table there is no possibility of a deployment of US troops or vehicles in Ukraine. As stated by the President of the United States, Joe Biden: “When Americans and Russians start shooting at each other it is a world war.” And this also applies to the rest of the NATO countries. The second is that, despite a certain and very late re-consolidation, not only the United States and the European Union play two different games, but, as it was at the time of the war in the former Yugoslavia, in the Libyan bombings and on a thousand other occasions, each of the countries Europeans, in turn, play their own which can coincide in whole, in part or at all with that of its allies. The third factor, closely related to the second, is the fact that, more or less, most of the countries of the old continent depend on Russian supplies of raw materials.

An upside game

If the crisis were to precipitate the only certainty is that the United States and the European Union would trigger a very harsh system of sanctions aimed at targeting not only the Russian interests, but the personal interests of crucial figures in Moscow’s power and perhaps of Putin himself. Inevitably, the Kremlin would apply counter-sanctions, in a bullish game that could have a high cost for both sides, but in which the EU is at a disadvantage.

The energy you give me

The greatest factor of European weakness is of course energy: around 40% of natural gas and 30% of crude oil imported into the EU comes from Russia. While efforts are being made to find immediate alternatives such as shipments of liquid gas from the Persian Gulf countries or the United States, the truth is that Russian gas is vital for Europe. Now more than ever that the resource is in short supply, prices are skyrocketing and each nation’s strategic reserves are at an all-time low. A conflict would lead to a reduction in supplies and a further rise in the price which could reach the 180 euros per megawatt experienced last December. The European economies would be in safe trouble and if electricity rationing were to be achieved, the growth rates of the last year would quickly become a distant memory. The only consoling news is that, however much relations between the two blocs may precipitate, Russia would never completely turn off the taps, both because it would mean depriving itself of its main source of income, and because it would be too big a step too. for Putin, at least the “rational” one.

The world is not made of gas alone

But it is not just gas that provides an extra weapon in Moscow. From Russia, in fact, EU countries import all types of raw materials, from palladium, used for catalytic converters, to titanium, on whose supplies Airbus and the entire aerospace industry depend, and then vanadium, aluminum, nickel, copper, platinum. , molybdenum. To complicate matters further is the exposure of European banks towards both Russia and Ukraine, 60 billion dollars towards the former, 23 billion dollars towards the latter. And finally there are exports, which however represent perhaps the least critical element. In the last five years, after the Crimean crisis, the share to Russia of the total exports of the main European countries has fallen, stabilizing below 2%. Direct investments (non-financial ones) have had a similar fate, which today are worth 6 billion dollars, less than half of ten years ago.

Growth at risk

As the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, recalled, the precipitate of the crisis could have an impact on European growth prospects, already reduced by the rise in energy prices and the shortage of containers available on the main routes to and from Asia, pushing further higher prices. It would be a further shock that would hit the European economy in the difficult transition from the policy of “whatever it takes” to that of a rediscovered normality. A very complicated path to manage for the ECB itself whose moves will have to be calibrated with extreme care both in terms of timing and intensity. A task that has been compared by some to landing a giant jumbo-jet safely in a storm. If Vlad the Mad were to order his tanks to cross the border and head towards Kiev, the risk of the landing failing and going off the runway would greatly increase.