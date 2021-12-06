What is expected of the new German government

After Angela Merkel’s military end-of-mandate ceremony, the new German government will officially take office in the coming days, led by the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and supported not only by his party, but also by the Greens and the Liberals of the FDP. Two weeks ago, the three parties presented a 177-page document outlining the new government’s priorities. In recent days, European newspapers have explored the main themes of the document and talked to several people who negotiated it, and have a clearer idea of ​​what to expect.

From the point of view of the economy, he summarized the Financial Times, the new government “wants to do two apparently irreconcilable things: increase public investments without departing from the stringent German regulations on containing public debt”. In fact, since 2009 the obligation to maintain a balanced budget has been included in the German Constitution.

In concrete terms, the main proposals by the government in economic matters seem to be mutually exclusive: the document states that the government wants to increase the minimum wage by 25 percent, finance the construction of 100,000 new apartments per year, strengthen state-owned companies, create a 50 billion fund to combat global warming in one of the Western European countries most linked to fossil fuels: in short, overcoming the prudent policies of governments led by the CDU, the party of Angela Merkel. At the same time, however, he does not plan to significantly increase existing taxes or introduce others: not even the special tax on high incomes promoted by the Social Democrats during the election campaign.

This is because in the new majority both the Social Democrats and the Greens, progressive on economic issues, and the FDP, much more liberal and conservative, must live together.

In a long article that reconstructs the negotiations for the formation of the new majority, lo Spiegel writes that the necessary premise set by the FDP and its leader Christian Lindner to negotiate was precisely the commitment not to impose new taxes or increase existing ones. “And the FDP has proved inflexible on this, despite repeated attempts by the Social Democrats and the Greens to snatch at least a couple of small tax concessions to have more financial leeway,” he notes. Spiegel.

The result is that the two progressive forces of the government will be forced to some creativity to make ends meet. The Financial Times calculated that between 2022 and 2025 the new government plans to spend about 176 billion on public investments that it intends to find with what the opposition has scornfully called “tricks”, such as the legalization of marijuana, which should generate a few billion in revenue for the state. Scholz also plans to make sure that some measures are not considered pure debt: such as the low-interest loans that should be issued by the state-owned bank KfW to allow homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. A compromise between ambition and prudence can also be found in the measures envisaged by the government on climate change. The government essentially had to balance the $ 50 billion fund demanded by the Greens with the appointment of an FDP member, Volker Wissing, to the Ministry of Transport, crucial to achieving the goals on carbon dioxide emissions, which environmental groups have already contested. . Wissing is however considered a “pragmatic” liberal, who already at the time of his tenure as Minister of Transport in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate had taken rather progressive measures and not taken for granted for a liberal. More generally, all the parties seem to have chosen pragmatic politicians for the main positions of government, which do not come from the most radical wings of the parties: this is also the case of Cem Özdemir, the future Minister of Agriculture, expressed by the Greens. German farmers were concerned that an overly radical minister could cut state subsidies or force the industry to transition more quickly to more sustainable methods. Özdemir’s appointment reassured them enough. “He is considered a pragmatist and comes from Baden-Württemberg like me: it is a good basis for cooperation,” he told Politic the powerful head of the federation of German farmers, Joachim Rukwied. On other issues, the three parties seem more aligned: for example on the attitude to be taken in the European institutions. Already in the electoral campaign “none of the three parties promised radical changes in its approach to Europe”, observed the Guardian. For example, the government’s programmatic document states that Germany must remain “the anchor of stability for Europe”. It is inevitable, however, that any major domestic decision – such as raising the minimum wage or legalizing marijuana – could spark a discussion in individual member states as well, and thus initiate a debate in the European Union. More generally, as far as foreign policy is concerned, the three parties seem to want to abandon the proverbial prudence of Angela Merkel, one of the European leaders most open to dialogue with Europe’s political opponents such as Russia and China. – Read also: Five choices of Merkel that will remain The next foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has already made several combative statements that suggest a rather proactive attitude once she takes office. “We have a systemic rivalry with some authoritarian regimes, and we must make every effort to defend the international order based on law,” he recently replied to a question from the Spiegel on China and Russia. The foreign minister of a government Merkel would probably have added a footnote explaining however that every German government must think about protecting its national interests, especially in the economic sphere: after all, Germany is one of the European countries with which Russia has the greatest ties – including the controversial construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline – and relations with China have always been quite cordial. On the other hand, Baerbock’s answer does not contain any footnotes. L’Economist he listed a number of other rather ambitious proposals contained in the program document, including “the liberalization of the archaic law on citizenship, the reduction of bureaucracy, an electoral reform to reduce the number of parliamentarians, greater rights for gay and transgender people: all issues on which the negotiators say that an agreement has been reached in a short time ». Then there is the issue of the wage gap between men and women, which in Germany is more acute than in other European countries: a woman earns on average 19.2 per cent less than a man, against a European average of 14, 1. The programmatic document states that the new government wants to “close the gap”, no less: but as with all the issues mentioned, finding a concrete solution will not be easy. “The wedding went as expected”, summarizes theEconomist: «But the honeymoon will be short».

Source link