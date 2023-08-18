What is extreme dehydration and what are the symptoms to look out for?

not only in summerBut even during the rest of the year, it needs to be good hydration and mainly water basedalso ofwater rich foodssuch as fruits and vegetables.

But basically, we insist on being based on water. And liquids that really refresh. That is: beer, wine, even soft drinks are not worth it. In this sense, there is only one exception: when we play sports. In this situation, we can opt for an isotonic drink to retrieve the salts lost through sweating.

“Dehydration occurs when someone negative fluid balance or what happens when you lose more water than you swallow”, as he explains Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (viewed),

If this dehydration is present, if this negative balance occurs, the flow of nutrients to various parts of our body is obstructed, making it difficult to function. Therefore, according to this scientific society, the consequences can be dire and, logically, the more water is wasted, the more severe the consequences.

so that, according to Psychologist Sylvia Alva explainedBy losing only 2% of water, we lose some part of our ability to focus and concentrate. For this reason it is very important that when we are studying, working or taking an exam, we have a bottle of water at hand and drink little by little.

These are the warning signs of dehydration

When dehydration is mild, SEN explains, we may see or feel the following symptoms: headache, tiredness, or some confusion, Whereas if the condition worsens and dehydration becomes more apparent, they may also appear Vomiting, increased heart and respiratory ratesincluding loss of consciousness.

Also – they add to the scene – you can feel that fear heat strokeWhich occurs when our body temperature rises uncontrollably when we are unable to ‘thermoregulate’, which is why in these conditions, medical attention is needed.

On the other hand, as they explain, experts on their partcinfaThe main causes of dehydration resulting from excessive loss of water are, above all, ” vomiting and acute diarrhea, Usually caused by gastroenteritis, especially in the case of young children; Excessive sweating, eg due to high fever, heat wave or exercise – or excessive urination, usually due to diabetes, chronic kidney failure or other kidney disorders or the use of medicines such as diuretics. Add to this that it can be triggered by a mild infection such as a cold, especially in young children and the elderly, as they do not feel like eating or drinking. So it is important to monitor their fluid intake.

Therefore, it is very important to clarify Certain populations are at risk, who should avoid dehydration even more, to be more respectful of the situation: infants and young children; very old and elderly people; and people with chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Special attention should also be paid to athlete and especially People who play sports and who are not used to itSince a large amount of fluid is lost through sweating when we exercise. So, as we said what to drink during exercise, only 2% water loss in the body can mean 20% less performance. In addition, it is essential to hydrate before, during and after exercise.

Finally, as explained by Sean, It is important that we always drink according to our need, depending on the activity that we are carrying out and above all, as we have commented, paying attention to the most at risk or most vulnerable populations. However, for the general population and under normal circumstances, it is recommended to drink about 2 liters of water and fluids a day.