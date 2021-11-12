What is Filmmaker Mode on TVs and how to use it

With much of the new movie releases moving to streaming platforms in the pandemic period, millionaire investments in series and tv programs and giant steps in the field of technology, the living room at home increasingly resembles a cinema and the TV screens on which to enjoy an immersive experience. However, what is passed on the small screen does not always faithfully represent what would be transmitted on the large screen, so this is where the Filmmaker Mode or Filmmaker mode. More and more producers have in fact decided to invest in improving the performance and functionality of TVs, developing systems capable of offering spectators hours of entertainment in the purest version. Filmmaker mode was unveiled at CES 2020 by UHD Alliance, the consortium born in Las Vegas in 2015 and aimed at promoting products with ultra HD resolution, from televisions to streaming services, which explained their potential and characteristics in a widespread way. It is basically a feature that aims to play movies and TV series in the more faithful way possible compared to the original, intended by the director during filming, and allows you to disable the processing of movements in the scene while preserving the original aspect ratio, colors and frame rate. In this way, the TV accurately reproduces the director’s original idea, and allows you to enjoy the film or series without automatic processing that could alter the faithful reproduction of the product, also modifying the perception by the viewer.

Directors and actors against “filters”

The adoption of Filmmaker mode came after several directors clamored to respect the way films were shot: as early as 2017 James Gunn pointed out that TVs changed productions by default to fit the broadcast, complaining about the final “filtered” result. After him, Christopher Nolan and Ryan Johnson also arrived, as well as actors, for example Tom Cruise. In 2018, the Hollywood star had spread on Twitter a clip in which, together with the director Christopher McQuarrie, explained “how to see Mission: Impossible Fallout the best way at home”. And he harshly criticized motion smoothing, that “soap opera” effect introduced by many television manufacturers that gives images a glossy effect. A digital effect, explained McQuarrie, aimed at reducing the “blur” when watching sporting events and programs broadcast in HD. With this effect the movement of all the framed elements is more fluid than that of the original video, and it seems that the video stream has a higher frame rate than the one it was shot at. A protest that is part of the “purist” vein of directors and actors, and which in the past has also involved the issue dubbing. At the base of the controversy the same concept: is it correct to modify the initial product to make it more usable to those who see or hear it?

How Filmmaker mode works