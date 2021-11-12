What is Filmmaker Mode on TVs and how to use it
With much of the new movie releases moving to streaming platforms in the pandemic period, millionaire investments in series and tv programs and giant steps in the field of technology, the living room at home increasingly resembles a cinema and the TV screens on which to enjoy an immersive experience. However, what is passed on the small screen does not always faithfully represent what would be transmitted on the large screen, so this is where the Filmmaker Mode or Filmmaker mode.
More and more producers have in fact decided to invest in improving the performance and functionality of TVs, developing systems capable of offering spectators hours of entertainment in the purest version. Filmmaker mode was unveiled at CES 2020 by UHD Alliance, the consortium born in Las Vegas in 2015 and aimed at promoting products with ultra HD resolution, from televisions to streaming services, which explained their potential and characteristics in a widespread way.
It is basically a feature that aims to play movies and TV series in the more faithful way possible compared to the original, intended by the director during filming, and allows you to disable the processing of movements in the scene while preserving the original aspect ratio, colors and frame rate. In this way, the TV accurately reproduces the director’s original idea, and allows you to enjoy the film or series without automatic processing that could alter the faithful reproduction of the product, also modifying the perception by the viewer.
Directors and actors against “filters”
The adoption of Filmmaker mode came after several directors clamored to respect the way films were shot: as early as 2017 James Gunn pointed out that TVs changed productions by default to fit the broadcast, complaining about the final “filtered” result. After him, Christopher Nolan and Ryan Johnson also arrived, as well as actors, for example Tom Cruise.
In 2018, the Hollywood star had spread on Twitter a clip in which, together with the director Christopher McQuarrie, explained “how to see Mission: Impossible Fallout the best way at home”. And he harshly criticized motion smoothing, that “soap opera” effect introduced by many television manufacturers that gives images a glossy effect. A digital effect, explained McQuarrie, aimed at reducing the “blur” when watching sporting events and programs broadcast in HD. With this effect the movement of all the framed elements is more fluid than that of the original video, and it seems that the video stream has a higher frame rate than the one it was shot at.
A protest that is part of the “purist” vein of directors and actors, and which in the past has also involved the issue dubbing. At the base of the controversy the same concept: is it correct to modify the initial product to make it more usable to those who see or hear it?
How Filmmaker mode works
Having ascertained where it developed from, let’s see in practice how the Filmmaker mode works. For some models the Filmmaker Mode (director mode, in short) is activated by pressing a button, in other cases it starts automatically using the metadata contained in the source. The final result, however, does not change: the additional post-processing features are disabled with the maintenance of the original aspect ratio, the frame rate, the colors and the lighting, all without having to “fiddle” between the various settings. From 2020, however, in the TV settings there is an option that deactivates the automatic switch to Filmmaker Mode in the event that metadata is used: in this way, those who want to keep the “optimized” version for TV can continue to watch films and series such as better believe.
To date, there are several producers who have implemented their TVs with Filmmaker mode: Panasonic, Samsung, Philips and Lg just to name a few. Just Lg has recently started the release of an update that automatically enables the Filmmaker Mode on Prime Video. The firmware is coming for Ultra HD and 8K TVs in the 2020 and 2021 range, i.e. those equipped with the webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0.1 platform, and will allow TVs to automatically enable Filmmaker Mode using metadata. The user can confirm or refuse the switch to the new mode through a pop-up window that appears on the screen; of course, it is still possible to manually change the video mode by accessing the menu.