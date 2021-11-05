What is Finch the movie with Tom Hanks from today on Apple TV +

Director Michael Sapochnik comes from a not-so-optimistic little series called game of Thrones, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter revealed how the plot of Finch, which arrives today November 5 on Apple TV +, has received an unexpected variation due to the covid.

The origins





It all started about ten years ago with a short film by Craig Luck, part of the crew of films like Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and Doctor Strange (2016). The story was about an engineering genius as sick as it is resourceful who was most likely the last survivor on Earth after a devastating solar blast. The short in turn caught the attention of Ivor Powell, producer of cult films like Ridley Scott The duelists (1977), Alien (1979) and Blade Runner (1982). the two evolved the short into a screenplay for an actual film entitled Bios, which in turn would have attracted the attention of Sapochnik and then of a certain Robert Zemeckis as producer, reuniting the pair of Forrest Gump (1994) and Cast away (2000).

The official plot





Finch (Tom Hanks) is a robotic engineer and one of the few survivors of a devastating solar brilliance that wiped out the planet. The man lived a lonely life for five years in a bunker in St. Louis, until he finds a puppy dog, which he calls Goodyear and which gives him a new reason for living. But knowing he is no longer young, he decides to create a robot, Jeff (played in motion capture by Caleb Landry Jones, Banshee in X-Men: The beginning, 2011) to keep the four-legged friend company when he is gone. But in the midst of his attempts to teach the robot how to take care of Goodyear, he discovers that a super hurricane is about to hit the city and that it will last forty days. It’s time to get into his camper with the dog and the robot to reach San Francisco, where he knows there is (perhaps) a settlement of survivors. And it will be the beginning of a journey as exciting as it is dangerous.

Things change





In the interview, the director stated that they were within two days of finishing filming when the set was blocked due to the covid, which gave them time to review the story. Initially, in fact, the ending was not the best, but there was a line in the film

Hope is what keeps us alive

Which would make them change their minds about the direction of the film. Because Sapochnik said, however post-apocalyptic a film may be, it ends up looking too close to reality and in the midst of the pandemic they didn’t want to depress the audience further. The reason for the title change is simple: most of the people they talked to didn’t understand the meaning of Bios. Thus, the director concluded, Finch it became a road movie with a somewhat strange family where there happened to be an apocalypse.

Finch debuts today November 5 also with us on Apple TV +, we leave you with the trailer in Italian and in the original language and the first look in which Tom Hanks himself presents the film.