What is flesh-eating bacteria? Symptoms, treatments and outbreaks

(CNN) — In the wake of flooding from Hurricane Ian, Lee County, Florida, has seen what the state Department of Health called an “abnormal increase” in cases of infection from the flesh-eating bacteria. Vibrio vulnificus.

Florida has reported 64 infections from Vibrio vulnificus and 13 deaths so far this year, according to the health department, up from 34 cases and 10 deaths last year. This is the first time the number of cases has exceeded 50 since 2008, when the state began tracking.

Many of the cases have been concentrated in Lee County, where residents have been cleaning up after Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in late September.

These infections are rare but serious. Vibrio vulnificus It causes about 80,000 infections and 100 deaths in the United States each year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Where does Vibrio bacteria come from?

vibrio vulnificus, also known as flesh-eating bacteria, it lives naturally in warm, salty, or brackish water. It comes from the same family as the bacteria that causes cholera.

Vibrio can be found in waters all over the world. In the United States, it lives in the Gulf of Mexico and along some of the coastal waters on the East and West coasts. The bacteria thrive in the warmer months, when ocean temperatures are higher.

Infections can occur when someone comes into contact with water that contains large amounts of the bacteria or eats contaminated shellfish.

What does a skin infection look like?

A mild case of vibriosis usually includes chills, fever, diarrhea, stomach pain, and possibly vomiting. People usually get sick within the first day of exposure to the bacteria.

Skin wounds infected with Vibrio vulnificus They often develop blisters, abscesses, and ulcers.

Vibrio vulnificus it is one of the bacteria that can cause what is commonly known as a flesh-eating infection. Necrotizing fasciitis eats away at the skin, muscles, nerves, fat, and blood vessels around an infected wound.

In more severe cases, people can develop septicemia. This is more common for those with underlying health conditions, particularly liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or other illnesses that suppress the immune system.

Septicemia is when bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread. May cause fever, chills, low blood pressure, or skin blisters.

This can lead to septic shock, when blood pressure drops dangerously. The bacteria release toxins into the bloodstream that could cause extremely slow blood flow, damaging tissues and organs.

It can also cause sepsis, in which the body mounts a strong immune response that shuts down important organs like the heart or kidneys. Or it can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, a condition in which oxygen from the lungs doesn’t get to the blood. This can cause brain damage and permanent lung damage.

If the infection passes into the bloodstream, the consequences can be fatal.

Typically, the fatality rate is around 25% with wound infections, studies show. It is much higher for people who are exposed to the bacteria by eating contaminated food.

Infections from contaminated food

Most Vibrio infections in the US usually do not occur through an infected wound, but rather from eating raw or undercooked shellfish, such as oysters, especially in the summer months.

The bacteria can live in the belly of fish, oysters, and other shellfish. People can consume or be exposed to the bacteria when preparing raw shellfish.

infection by bacteria eat meat It is the leading cause of death related to shellfish consumption in the United States. Most of these cases involve primary septicemia or bacteria in the bloodstream.

How is Vibrio infection treated?

With skin infections, a doctor will first take samples from the infected area to determine if Vibrio vulnificus is what is causing the problem.

They’ll drain any abscesses and treat the infected site, sometimes covering the wound with a topical antibiotic and skin protectant, in addition to other antibiotics. If necrotizing fasciitis is present, the affected limb may need to be operated on or even amputated to prevent the infection from spreading.

Doctors say it’s important to seek treatment quickly. People who get medical attention as soon as they notice an infection respond better to treatment, studies show, and their infections are less likely to turn fatal.

However, this particular bacterium has developed some resistance to antimicrobials. Up to 50% of infections Vibrio vulnificus no longer respond to certain antibiotics, studies show.

Hurricanes and bacteria Vibrio vulnificus

The 28 cases of Vibrio infection associated with Hurricane Ian in Lee County, according to the health department, occurred after exposure to flooding that brought high concentrations of this bacteria into people’s homes. Some may have been exposed while cleaning up after the storm.

Six deaths from Vibrio infection have been reported in Lee County.

Although these infections are still rare, this is not the first time a hurricane has caused a small increase in cases. A spike came after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to the CDC, when people were also exposed to Vibrio vulnificus in floods.

Scientists worry that infections will continue to rise with climate change. Warmer oceans create a more hospitable environment for bacteria and increase the frequency of hurricanes and people’s exposure to flooding.

How to prevent infection

The only way to prevent Vibrio infection is to avoid exposure.

If you have a skin injury, even a new tattoo or piercing, doctors suggest you stay out of the ocean and avoid brackish water, or at least cover the area with waterproof bandages.

If you are exposed to salt water, the CDC recommends thoroughly washing your hands and any cuts with soap and water.

If you have to go into the water, such as during hurricane cleanup, wear clothing and shoes that protect any cuts or wounds from flooding.

You can also reduce the risk of vibriosis by making sure your shellfish is thoroughly cooked. Avoid raw or undercooked oysters or other shellfish, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling raw shellfish.

For cooked shellfish, eat only shellfish that split open during cooking. For unshelled oysters, the CDC recommends boiling, frying, or broiling them for at least three minutes or baking them at 450 degrees for 10 minutes.

CNN’s Carma Hassan contributed to this report.