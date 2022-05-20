What is Florence Pugh’s film about?

While Harry Styles consolidates as one of the pop icons of the moment and Florence Pugh does the same within the film industry, advances a production in which both will share a leading role. Is about Do not worry dear (or ‘Don’t Worry Darling’), a thriller that will hit theaters this year and that recently released its first trailer. We share what is known so far about the project.

Both actors come from debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh did it as Yelena Belova in black widow while Harry Styles did it in eternalWhat starfox. Although her steps within that narrative are different, at the moment, since the actress has had more strength and space, it seems clear that both will be relevant during Phase 4.

To verify that it is still necessary to wait. Instead, about Do not worry dear there are already some ideas and, of course, first images. Enough to intuit a romance between the two characters, within a context of psychological thriller.

Do not worry dear:

what is known about the film?

The direction of this film is in charge of Olivia Wilde. After his work in booksmartthe actress will play two roles in Do not worry dear: before the cameras, playing Mary, and behind them, pulling the strings of the production. Although about the film There are not too many details yet, little by little some have been known.

The film will be set in the 1950s, with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles being a couple. She is a housewife, named Alice, while he is a businessman, named Jack. The relationship will come to a knot when it is revealed that her husband’s workplace hides various secrets. Initially, the one who would occupy the role of Styles would be Shia LaBeouf. But due to personal issues and scheduling constraints, LaBeouf was replaced by the singer.

Seen what was seen in the first trailer, both characters could end up being part of a corporate fiction in which an unreal world is made up. The preview suggests that it will be a film with several erotic moments and in which the protagonists will be exposed to make the best of their acting record.

The trailer of Don’t Worry Darling

Along with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will also be Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Dita Von Teese, Timothy Simons, Ari’el Stachel Y Kate Berlant. A cast of well-known actors for a production that seems to have the full support of Warner Bros. Picture, judging by the performance that can be seen in the first trailer.

The recreation of the time may be one of the main achievements of Don’t worry, dear. Both for the costumes and for the palette and color editing that can be seen in the trailer. The release date is scheduled for September 21 this year.



