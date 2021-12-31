What is Flurona, simultaneous Covid infection and flu detected in Israel

A young pregnant Israeli woman was struck by Flurona, the contemporary infection of Covid and flu. Here’s what we know about this condition.

In Israel the first case of “Flurona”, Which is nothing more than a simultaneous combined infection with coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 And flu virus (Type A or Type B). In other words, when you have Flurona you are simultaneously affected by both COVID-19 that frominfluence. The name, which is not at all in the medical textbooks, is in fact the simple fusion of two terms: flu, which stands for influence in English, and rona, which is a coronavirus contraction. The first “official” case of Flurona in Israel, as reported by the newspaper Ynet, concerns one young pregnant woman that she was neither vaccinated against seasonal flu nor Covid. The girl’s positivity was found during checks at the Beilinson hospital in Petach Tikva in preparation for childbirth. According to what was reported by the Israeli newspaper the patient she is well and is close to resigning from the hospital.

The news of the woman hit by Flurona was greeted with clamor by many newspapers, as if it were a novelty in the COVID-19 pandemic, but in reality, as shown by the study “The Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Interfered with Influenza in Wuhan” published in The Lancet on March 25, 2020 by a Chinese research team, cases of co-infection SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses and influenza viruses were known from the very first weeks of the health emergency. In the specific case treated by the study, nine patients co-infected with the flu were nine; four from Type A viruses and five from Type B viruses. Several other cases of co-infection have been recorded in recent months: just think that 215 studies are reported on Pubmed that deal with co-infection, although never making references to the imaginative and media name of Flurona. Moreover, the Israeli Ministry of Health believes that many citizens were infected at the same time by the two pathogens, without realizing it. The fact that only a few cases make national (and international) headlines lies in the fact that both COVID-19 and the flu have underlying symptoms in common, such as cough, fever, headache, sore throat, muscle aches and similar. In times of pandemics, people are basically subjected to oro-nasopharyngeal swabs to diagnose COVID-19; in the event of a positive outcome, it is certainly not sanitary practice to also look for co-infection by another respiratory pathogen such as influenza, therefore many cases escape tracking. The real novelty of the Israeli case lies only in the term “Flurona”, which has entered Google’s trends and therefore inevitably ended up on the front pages of many newspapers, as well as on the message boards of social networks.

The most significant aspect of this story is understanding how the two interact viral agents and what they determine for the patient. To date, the number of cases is still too small to know if one can be determined more serious disease due to the double infection, however, as specified in The Conversation by Dr David Courtney, postdoctoral researcher in molecular virology at Queen’s University Belfast, “it is interesting to note that in many of these studies the researchers found that influenza infection it did not improve or worsen the medical outcomes of patients with COVID-19 ”. In practice, the clinical picture of Covid patients would not be negatively or positively influenced by the co-presence of the influenza virus. Dr. Courtney points out that although there is no evidence of a pejorative effect, what has been observed on the few patients examined is not necessarily true for the rest of the population.

It is no coincidence that the virologist of the San Raffaele University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco stresses that the Israeli case underlines even more the importance of vaccinating oneself against the flu as well. “The infection of Covid and flu together is a bit strange because in medicine it has always been said that if there is a virus that gives one disease, it prevents the development of another due to a different virus. The explanation could lie in the fact that Covid causes a defect in the production of interferon and this would open the way to the other virus, which in this case is the flu “, instead, Dr. Roberto Cauda, ​​an infectious disease specialist at ANSA told ANSA. the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and scientific advisor to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In order to know what the characteristics and the real consequences of the co-infection called “Flurona” may be, it is necessary to carry out in-depth studies on an adequate sample of patients, given that single cases have no statistical significance.