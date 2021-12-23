What is Francesco Aquila doing today after Masterchef 10? PHOTO

Last Thursday 16 December MasterChef Italy made its debut with the eleventh edition. The cooking show more loved than the small screen, which in tonight’s episode will witness the formation of the Masterclass, has seen various talents pass through his kitchens. One of the last is undoubtedly Francesco Aquila, winner of the tenth season. Eccentric and creative, the Johnny Depp Italian – to which he had been approached thanks to his look – he was able to impose himself on the other competitors, winning the favor of the judges. Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo And Giorgio Locatelli in fact, they elected him tenth Masterchef of Italy.

The victory allowed Aquila, in addition to receiving the prize money of 100 thousand euros, to publish his first recipe book. In March it therefore appeared in bookstores MY WAY, Uncle Bricco, what recipes! Since then, the doors of success have opened wide for the chef. His creativity, connected to a dose of (healthy) madness, allowed him not only to win Masterchef, but to go on even once the cooking show. In fact, this is what it does today.

What happened to Francesco Aquila afterwards Masterchef 10? there he is [FOTO]

Apulian from Altamura but transplanted to Romagna, Francesco Aquila he inherited the passion for catering from his mother. Already starting from adolescence, therefore, he decides to cultivate it by undertaking hotel studies and becoming a maître d ‘dining room. At the same time, he began to nurture an increasingly strong interest also in cooking which, in December 2020, brings him to Live Cooking from Masterchef Italy 10. Already on this first occasion he managed to surprise the chefs Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo And Giorgio Locatelli, presenting a plate of cappelletti stuffed with passatelli. Enthusiastic by nature – sometimes a bit too much for the judges – he demonstrated great tenacity and undeniable technique over the course of numerous tests. Such qualities allowed him to triumph against the 26-year-old Antonio Colasanto and the 21-year-old Irene Volpe, becoming the tenth Italian Masterchef.

While he claims that he has not changed through success, it is undeniable that success has changed his life. Experience in cooking show allowed him to publish his first cookbook, now his third reprint. Thanks also to the unique and overwhelming personality, Sky she chose to entrust him a few months later Masterchef, running his own program, that is The Flight of the Eagle. This role had the opportunity to try his hand at preparing gourmet recipes and dishes, starting from last September. Aired on Discovery Food Network, received great appreciation from the public, so much so as not to exclude one second season. Just as it is not excluded to review him, as external judge this time, in the eleventh edition of cooking show.

READ ALSO: Do you remember Kateryna from Masterchef 7? Today at 28 she got married [FOTO]