what is GAL and where to buy Project Galaxy

The galaxy project The (GAL) token has drawn a lot of attention since its reveal, but what is it and where can you buy Project Galaxy?

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance continues to add new Binance listings to expand its already sizeable list of crypto assets compared to new Coinbase listings.

And now, the exchange has joined other places in listing the new cryptocurrency called Project Galaxy (GAL). Let’s take a look at what this token is all about.

Galaxy Token Project: What is GAL?

Dubbed as one of the world’s largest Web3 credential data networks, Project Galaxy is an open and collaborative network that allows projects/developers to use their credential data to create new applications and products.

These credentials are defined as on-chain behavioral data traces that can be leveraged to build better products.

Data Curators are entitled to receive new rewards once project credentials are used in App Mode, App Modules, Oracle Credentials Engine and Galaxy Credentials API.

GAL serves as the governance token that powers the Project Galaxy ecosystem and can be used to “incentivize user engagement.”

Along with that, the token possesses multiple use cases, including acting as a parent token that heads up the protocol, as well as being used by developers to pay fees while accessing the protocol in general.

Read more: New Robinhood Listings: What Coins Will Robinhood Add Next?

Where can I buy the GAL token?

Project Galaxy GAL Token is available for purchase on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Its launch on both Binance and Coinbase, albeit in the more experimental sections, caused its price to skyrocket up the list.

In addition to Binance and Coinbase, GAL is available on other prominent exchanges such as KuCoin, MEXC, and FTX.

Tips Games Pro Esports has the support of its audience. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. Looking for specific products? Visit Stockinformer.co.uk/stockinformer.com.