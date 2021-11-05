What is George Clooney doing on an Australian island paradise?

George Clooney is in Australia to shoot his latest film. Title? “Ticket to Paradise”. And if you see the island where he is shooting the scenes you immediately understand that it fits perfectly. This is Hamilton Island, in the archipelago of Whitsunday Islands, off the east coast of Queensland.

We are talking about that area of ​​Australia where the sea is pure spectacle, where the Great Barrier Reef is located which offers breathtaking views such as the famous Heart Reef, an extraordinary natural composition of heart-shaped corals (this protected island can only be admired from above).

George and his wife Amal, who never leaves him, let alone on this trip, with their children Ella and Alexander, took a ticket to heaven and boarded a private jet from Sydney to Hamilton.

Right on the island is one of the most beautiful resorts in the world (if not the most beautiful), the Qualia Hamilton Island, which has received several awards. This resort has sixty rooms and among them, number six, enjoys a breathtaking view with direct access to the beach. The property also has beachfront villas with a private rooftop pool. Which of the two solutions will the Clooney choose?

Before reaching the island, however, everyone had to quarantine for two weeks, a mandatory measure – even for VIPs like George – imposed by the Australian government on all tourists arriving in the country. They spent it in prison at no less than a 6 million euro villa, Mount Robertson Farm, in the Southern Highlands, southwest of Sydney, one of the most beautiful residences in Australia. Soon, another star of the film will arrive on the paradise island: Julia Roberts.

The stay on Hamilton Island will last a month, the time to shoot, then the crew will move to Bali, another dream destination, but completely different. The comedy “Ticket to Paradise” tells, in fact, of a couple of divorced parents (George and Julia) who have to go to Barli to prevent their daughter from getting married. A déjà vu, perhaps, but certainly not with a stellar cast like this and set in a paradise like Hamilton Island.