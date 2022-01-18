What is Google’s Project Ripple?

We know that Google builds tiny radar chip from 2015. Thanks to such chips, you can know how well you sleep, control a smartwatch, count sheets of paper, among other things. But the Soli radar the company didn’t necessarily have commercial success, and was only used in the Pixel 4 series. Now, however, Google has launched an open source API standard called Ripple which could theoretically carry his own technology on devices outside of Google.

Ripple is under the auspices of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the same industry body that hosts the CES trade show in Las Vegas every January, but there’s no question who is actually behind the project.

“Ripple will unlock useful innovations for the benefit of all. General purpose radar is a key emerging technology for solving critical use cases while respecting privacy.” quote from Ivan Poupyrev, the man who led Google’s ATAP skunkworks team who invented Soli in the first place.

“Standard Radar API” appears to be the original name. Additionally, the Ripple project at Github is full of references to Google, including several instances of “Copyright 2021 Google LLC” and contributors must sign a Google open source license agreement to participate.

It is not said that the old Project Soli may not find a new life, but Ripple may have too privacy benefits, is a technology that can easily detect if someone is present, nearby and / or tell your device to do something without requiring a microphone or video camera.

Other gadget companies are also researching the radar: Amazon is developing a radar for monitor the health of pets, particularly of dogs, during sleep.