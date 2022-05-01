what is happening and why it affects everyone

All eyes on Beijing, the capital of China will be the testing ground not only for the government’s “Zero Covid policy” but also for international trade balance. After the events in Shanghai, the country’s financial center immobilized in the production sector, we are heading towards a new wave of infections in other areas of the Asian territory. The fear is that the policy of isolation that in the early stages of the pandemic had brought benefits, today ends a cause damage to global supply chains.

The endless queues of the ships blocked outside the ports and the factories that today find themselves hosting their employees 24/7 in order to return to production at the usual rhythms are signs of a dangerous ridge that the Covid Free regime is hiring within national borders. The implications of these choices, however, I understand a much broader spectrum. Taking stock of the situation is very necessary given that the former consequences of Asian forced containment are pouring in on the Italian and European economic landscape.

Effects on Italy: how the Chinese lockdown risks paralyzing us

Shanghai has gone haywire due to containment measures and we will also be affected. In its port there are over 536 container ships, 409 “cargo” and 55 tankers in queue that have been waiting for days to dock. Blocking of production lines is jamming supply chains. However, the logistical organization of the big city does not only affect the Chinese national context since its products are in many sectors the first purchase goods we aspire to. The West has with China an import-export flow of 43 million TEU (container) every year.

This too is one of the contributing causes of inflation which has fallen and is affecting many EU countries. The growth of this parameter in the last period only for the Eurozone has recorded dramatically denied values: in March 2022 there was talk of 7.5%.

For those looking for a solution to this problem the only prospect currently viablealbeit quite expensive in terms of time and resources, it is the diversification of the sources of supply of manufactured goods. Without trying to move beyond China, Agustín Carstens, head of the Bank for International Settlements, warned, a dangerous circle of further price hikes could arise that is difficult to break.

Why does the government not reverse course?

Faced with all this, it is impossible not to ask why the government cannot retrace its steps if the price to pay is much higher in terms of economic losses and social welfare than the death rate.

The problem, however, is that this is not true given that unlike many Western countries where the majority of the population, especially the elderly, is vaccinated with three if not four doses. the over 60s in and around Beijing have a very low rate of immunization with indigenous vaccines that are not very effective and, above all, the all-Chinese problem of the very high population density that makes it more difficult to stem the circulation of the virus.

To this series of factors that link one problem after another we must then add the greatest difficulty to be overcome, which is the resilience of the health system. The containment measures that in the West have provided for a series of lockdowns have been arranged since the outbreak of the pandemic also throughout China, but with different results. In fact, the relationship between the onset of cases and medical intervention was infinitely smaller in the country. If the health personnel of states such as Italy have in fact found themselves having to face 2 years full of serious symptomatological episodes of coronavirus, the Chinese counterparts do not have the same experience and organization behind them.

Finally, all this must be added the structural problem of the welfare system which is less efficient than one might think and which today actually relies on warehouses in which thousands of people are crammed without adequate health management of the structures. In short, without the “Zero covid policy” China could really risk collapse.

Although it may seem an already complicated situation, the last piece that goes beyond the concrete component is added to this picture to reach the ideological level or thepolitical image that President Xi Jinping must preserve ahead of his third election as head of the Communist Party of China. It would be unthinkable now to retrace one’s steps despite the violent and unusual protests of Chinese citizens. The narrative that must be provided is that of security and consistency. Thousands of dissenting and reporting messages are deleted from social networks every day. The virus can also pose a threat to central government from a social point of view.