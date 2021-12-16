What is happening between Russia and Ukraine (and why there is no invasion on the horizon)

After “Covid” and “vaccine”, the most used word in 2021 risks being “invasion”. That ofUkraine by the Russia, of course, as per the millions of articles, interviews and analyzes seen everywhere in the last few months. Invasion, that stuff in which one country tries to take another: like Hitler’s Germany with the USSR, the USSR with Czechoslovakia, the US and the United Kingdom with Iraq. Possible?

Indeed no, it is not possible. Before explaining why this is so despite the fact that almost everyone says that yes, we need a very brief summary of the previous episodes. In 1991, when Ukraine voted to break away from the USSR, the first country to recognize it as an independent state was Russia of Boris Yeltsin, also in the process of setting up on her own. From 1991 to 2014 Ukraine then went through various events, always trying to navigate between an East that is important for the economy (gas, oil, trade) and a much more attractive West but not inclined to welcome it in its structures in a short time. Everything changes in 2014, when President Yanukovich (a buccaneer, but duly elected) decides to withdraw from the association agreement with the European Union, a decisive step to think about joining the EU, and to get even closer with Moscow. Lubricated by the support and money of the USA, the protests of the so-called Euromaidan finally they drive out Yanukovych. Moscow reply: re-annexation of Crimea and support for the pro-Russian autonomists of the Donbass, resulting in a civil war that has so far caused at least 13,000 deaths and an unspecified, but now calculable number of displaced persons, refugees and emigrants.

Since then, complicit in peace negotiations (the Minsk agreements) which have led to nothing, the positions have become increasingly radicalized. Entry into the EU and NATO has even become an article of the Constitution of Ukraine, an obligation for its governments. Russia granted nationality to the inhabitants of Donbass and signed a free trade treaty with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev and Moscow, in fact, have burned the bridges behind them. End of summary.

All this helps us to understand why, in spite of so many words, there will be no Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the first place, Russia does not agree. Ukraine has 45 million inhabitants and is more than double the size of Italy. With the help of the USA and other countries, it has now built respectable armed forces, flanked by pro-fascist militias when not pro-Nazi but well trained and very combative. Of course, it doesn’t have the firepower of Russia (former Ukrainian Deputy Chief of Staff, General Safonov, said on TV that the Ukrainian army could last six hours at the most), but it would make an invasion pay dearly. of the territory, also because at that point Western military aid could only increase. Among the Russians, as the latest polls show, there is no enthusiasm for a possible military mission and even that little would fade as soon as the coffins with the bodies of the fallen returned home. Vladimir Putin he is described as a little good but never a fool. Cynical and calculating as he is, why should he get himself into a company where the risks are many and certain and the advantages few and uncertain?

Then there is another reason, this: Russia has already made a partial “invasion” of Ukraine. Crimea has recovered, and with the help of the separatists, has taken control of the Donbass from Kiev. In figures, this means 7% of the Ukrainian territory and, according to pre-war data, 20% of the GDP and 25% of the country’s exports. It is as if Russia had ripped a leg from Ukraine which in fact, despite so much progress, is carrying on thanks to the aid of the West and the billionaire loans of the International Monetary Fund. Ukraine is today the second poorest country in Europe (behind Moldova) and to really recover it must find a way to coexist with Russia. And this Putin knows.

But then the Russian troops, the armored vehicles that go up and down, the fighter-bombers, the threats, the “red lines” that Putin says must not be crossed? That is a reflection of the real nightmare of the Kremlin, which is not an independent Ukraine nor an EU member Ukraine. The real nightmare is called NATO. When the Euromaidan chased the pro-Russian president Yanukovych out of Kiev, Putin and his followers had this picture in mind: US aircraft carriers in the port of Sevastopol in the Crimea and missiles in the Donbass, so close to Russia that they cannot be intercepted and prevent any response in the event. of war. This is what the Russians mean when they say that Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO would put national security at risk and would therefore be unacceptable to Moscow. To avoid this they took back Crimea and stirred up the Donbass.

From their point of view, the Russians are right. There is no NATO country that does not host NATO weapons on its territory. And we should know this well, since it is since the Euromissile times of the seventies that we have welcomed bombs operated by others. At present, about seventy atomic bombs, as well as air and naval bases. So it is quite logical to think that Ukraine, once it joins NATO, would also become a host of various weapons. On the contrary: she would ask to have them, to feel more secure.

On the other side of the fence, the US-NATO-EU and Ukraine side, the Kremlin retorts that no one can tell a country which alliance it should or shouldn’t join. The entry into NATO of the other Eastern European countries (Hungary, the Czech Republic, the Baltics, Poland …) took place with democratic procedures, whether it was a vote of Parliament or a referendum. And in any case we are talking about countries that, historically, sooner or later have had bad experiences with Russia. However, it is also true that, in the same way, in politics one cannot ignore the concerns of others, act as if other countries did not exist. All the more so if the concerns are those of a country like Russia, which is no small thing, has immense natural resources, a powerful army, a role in the world (think in the Middle East) and a dialogue with China that , from being an economic and political one, it could soon become a military one. And it is precisely of all this that Putin and Biden and the infinity of leaders are now discussing, from the French Macron to the English Johnson, from the Italian Draghi to the Finnish Niinisto, who go back and forth to call one and the other trying to put in a good word. It is not easy but not impossible either. And anyway, even today no invasion.