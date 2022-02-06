what is happening from Spain to France

Here we are. The much desired normalization of our lives, barring unwanted twists, appears on the horizon. Covid is finally starting to retreat, and governments are starting to talk about reopening. Relaxation of restrictions. To give us back a life that is no longer “controlled”. In Italy and in Europe the horizon is visible, the pandemic turns into an endemic, the bans are canceled. In some European countries, the new rules are already in force, which are “non-rules”, that is, normality as it was before the covid era. Each area of ​​Europe has gone dark red in the update of the ECDC map, the center for disease control and prevention, and this could herald an overshoot of the Omicron peak across the continent. It is no coincidence that WHO regional director Hans Kluge indulged in more than optimistic forecasts. The Belgian official spoke of a “ceasefire that could lead us to a lasting peace” with Covid-19.

Stop to drastic measures

The elements in favor of this perspective are the “large capital accumulated in terms of natural and vaccine-derived immunity”, the end of the cold season and a “lower severity of Omicron” compared to the other variants. Enough to offer governments “the opportunity to take control of transmission” of the virus. And even in the case of the emergence of a “more virulent variant”, according to Kluge, an answer will be possible “without restoring the drastic measures we have needed so far”. Provided we continue with vaccinations, especially in Eastern Europe, still behind with the second dose. On the contrary, in countries where progress is made at a good pace, even with third doses, the prospect of a free all is no longer a mirage.

Booster, “salvation” remains everywhere

Third doses are seen as a key element across Europe in moving towards the end of the pandemic and abandoning the latest restrictions. So far in the EU about 70% of the 450 million inhabitants have received two doses but only half the booster. In a phase in which Omicron continues to run, the ECDC, the center for disease control and prevention, has again taken over, which in its map on the spread of Covid has marked almost all the areas in dark red. This is the case, for example, of Germany, where new infections exceeded 200 thousand for the first time, albeit with a decline in deaths. In a country that continues to lag behind on immunizations (74% of the population has received at least one dose, much less than Italy, France and Spain). The effectiveness of boosters for reducing hospitalizations strengthens the front of experts who call for caution on the fourth dose. According to the French Council for Vaccination Strategy Guidance (COSV), it is not necessary at this stage, except for “severely immunocompromised people”. The Ema in recent days has expressed the same opinion, warning against excessive use of recalls in a short period of time. Israel, the first country in the world to administer the fourth dose, has now also moved along this line, offering it to the entire audience of over 60s (up to now 600 thousand). But the health authorities have decided that the second booster will be extended only to high-risk over 18s and at least 4 months after the third injection.

Italy, Monday is changing

Therefore the only fixed point in each country is the importance of vaccination, the only certainty towards the abolition of restrictions. In Italy, the new provisions will start on Monday, namely stop to restrictions for vaccinated people (also in the red zone), reduced quarantines at school and above all Green pass with “unlimited duration”. With the latest decree adopted by the executive, Italy finally seems ready for a gradual exit from the pandemic. But let’s see, country by country, who has anticipated, albeit slightly, the Italian turning point, perhaps even completely eliminating all restrictions, such as that of the obligation of outdoor masks. This is the case of Spain, where infections and hospitalizations have been decreasing for days. But let’s see in detail the European map of “reopenings”.

Spain, it will be decided on Tuesday

The Spanish government plans to approve in the next Council of Ministers, scheduled for Tuesday 8 February, a decree that will eliminate the obligation to wear a mask outdoors, as confirmed yesterday by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explaining that the epidemiological indices “They are improving.” The requirement to wear the face mask outdoors had been reintroduced in Spain before Christmas, as Covid cases exploded for the expansion of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The government had presented the measure as a “provisional measure”. Last Tuesday, that directive on temporariness, introduced by the government via decree, was validated by the Congress of Deputies. The measure authorizing you to no longer use the mask is expected to take effect on Thursday.

France, only “recommendations”

Promised by the government on 20 January, measures to ease the restrictions for the pandemic were launched Wednesday in France, while the fifth wave has been showing signs of decline for a week now. From February 2 it is no longer mandatory to wear the mask outside, only the “recommendation” to wear it remains when “it is not possible to respect the distance”. A long-awaited measure from the whole world of culture and sport, no more access limits for sites that receive an audience, from stadiums to cultural venues, theaters, cinemas and concert halls. On the other hand, the discos will have to wait another two weeks, which will be closed from 10 December. Finally, again from Wednesday, telework will no longer be compulsory for 3 or 4 days a week but only “recommended”, without specifying the number of days. Despite government orders, however, remote work had not increased in January.

Denmark, first in the EU

Denmark became the first nation in the European Union to abolish all anti-Covid measures on February 1, despite the record number of infections that still afflicts a country determined to deal with the Omicron variant only by relying on the high immunization rate of its citizens. . After a first attempt to abolish all restrictive measures between September and November 2021, Copenhagen is once again trying to get rid of masks, passes and reduced hours for bars and restaurants. And with the abolition of limits to indoor gatherings, night clubs are also reopening. Only border measures for the arrival in the country of unvaccinated people from countries outside the Schengen area will remain in force. Meanwhile, Denmark continues to register around 40,000-50,000 new cases a day, equal to almost 1% of the population of 5.8 million inhabitants. Over 60% of Danes received the booster dose of the Covid vaccine compared to an EU average of just under 45%. Including people who have recently contracted the virus, the Danish authorities estimate that 80% of the population is protected against the disease.

Norway, only social distance

After Denmark, Norway will also revoke most of the anti-Covid measures still in force in its territory with immediate effect, in consideration of the fact that the spread of infections is not currently putting the health system at risk. This was announced at a press conference by the premier of Oslo, Jonas Gahr Stoere. By virtue of this easing of restrictions, restaurants will be able to return to serving alcohol after 11pm, smart working will no longer be mandatory in the sectors in which it was envisaged and the current limit of 10 people for meetings in private homes will also be removed. However, the recommendation to maintain social distancing remains. There is also the possibility of a reintroduction of the measures in the future in case of need, the Norwegian premier specified.

Sweden, only the symptomatic at home

Scandinavia is moving compactly and in harmony towards the abolition of restrictions. After Denmark and Norway, Sweden is also taking action in this direction: practically all anti-covid restrictions will be removed from 9 February. “It is time to reopen Sweden, the pandemic is not over but it has entered a new phase,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Thursday, announcing the end of the restrictions thanks to the high number of vaccinations and the lower severity of the infections caused. to the omicron variant. In addition, she pointed out, despite the high number of infections, ICU admissions are stable. Starting next Wednesday, the restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants will be lifted, as will the maximum number of participants in public events. Finally, it will no longer be recommended to wear a mask on crowded public transport. There remains the recommendation for unvaccinated people not to frequent crowded places and to stay at home in the presence of symptoms. Anti-contagion measures remain in place in hospitals and retirement homes.

Great Britain, the focus is only on vaccinations

Via the masks and the green pass: these are the two strongest signs of the return to free all in Great Britain, after the long emergency phase linked to Covid. As planned, the last phase of the lifting of the restrictions has started in England, while the other nations of the Kingdom are gradually aligning themselves. Evidence of a return to normal, strongly desired by the government, thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign and third doses. Decisive boosters for the reduction of hospitalizations, and which also convinced Israel to contain the audience for the fourth dose: only for high-risk adults and the over 60. January 27, 2022 was the date chosen by London to abandon plan B of the restrictions that had been adopted after Omicron’s surge. And we returned to plan A, based on vaccinations, in the face of a decrease in new infections and with hospitalizations at a minimum for months. So the British have resumed going to shops and taking public transport without the obligation of a mask, the imposition of smart working has disappeared as well as the roof for visits to nursing homes. The (short) parenthesis of the vaccine mini Green Pass for discos and mass events has also been filed. Obligations replaced by recommendations to behave responsibly, because the virus continues to circulate. All this has been possible thanks to vaccines, which make the British the leaders in Europe with 37 million boosters administered. And that “they are restoring more freedom to this country”, underlined Health Minister Sajid Javid.