Whether we like it or not, what happens in China has an impact on the whole world. We are in a globalized world. Everything is interdependence. Everything is interconnected. Which could have its great advantages, but on the other hand, it complicates things in many ways. One of the characteristics of globalization is the concentration of production. Now things are made in a few places in the name of efficiency. However, that creates a systemic frailty quite considerable. A failure in one of those key places and everyone suffers the consequences What is happening in China?

In short, new restrictions and lockdowns, due to new outbreaks of the coronavirus in cities like Shanghai, are putting in danger (even more) the production and distribution chains. The severity of the measures is generating chaos in the public in the form of nervous purchases and hoarding. Apparently, an attitude of “every man for himself” has been taken. I mean, things weren’t quite right. But now they have become much worse. For the rest of the world, this means significant delays in the delivery of orders and increases in the price of many consumer goods. In other words, higher inflation. This could force the monetary authorities to take even stronger measures in terms of monetary policy. Indeed liquidity withdrawal could be larger than anticipated. So investors are worried and markets are suffering as a result.

It’s already obvious that China is taking a turn. Today’s strategy is not the same as it was 20 years ago. In many respects, the country is closing down. They are looking more inward. You walk with more pride. And it is spoken with more force. Mr. Xi Jinping, the country’s president, has more control of the party than he does. The party has more control of the government. And the government has more control of society. The private sector is not as free as it used to be. And the entrepreneur is no longer so autonomous. Everything seems to indicate that now the color of the cat does matter. In the world, China’s image is quite low compared to previous times. Investors know that they can place their capital in China. But investors have no guarantees that they will be able to get their capital out of the country. The party goes for total control.

That is the great core of globalization. It makes us dependent on authoritarian and unfriendly countries on the other side of the world. And we suffer this, because we cannot resist the temptation of low prices. Production concentrated at one point lowers prices. The giant lowers prices. In other words, producing at home is more expensive. Words more, words less, globalization is deflationary and economic nationalism is inflationary. A globalized world is more vulnerable. But a deglobalized world is much more expensive. Producing at home is more expensive due to more expensive labor and due to more fragmented production. In this case, the salvation could be technology (automation, AI, robotics, etc). But technology also has its dark side when it comes to the labor market and energy consumption.

China’s inward-looking aspirations also imply a change in the configuration of its economy. I am referring to an emphasis on the trade, finance, technology and services sector of its huge domestic market. Consequently, there could be a reduction in the demand for goods and raw materials. Bad news for Latin America. Also, you could see a relative disinterest in exports.

We are more dependent than ever. But we are more divided than ever. We want economic growth. We want low prices. But, at the same time, we want full employment, high wages and economic sovereignty. We do not want to depend on China. But, at the same time, we prefer their products because they are cheaper than domestic production. In other words, we want independence, but we are not willing to pay the price of independence.

What does all this mean to us? It means volatility for the markets as investors seek clarity. Investors fret over fears of a possible recession. In these cases, typical behavior is to sell riskier assets to seek refuge in more stable assets (gold, dollar, euro, T-bonds). The worst scenario is an inflationary crisis with economic decline (stagflation). That is what is most feared and precisely what you want to avoid.

How does Bitcoin behave in these cases? Here we must rely on the evidence and not on the narrative. Bitcoin, in these cases, behaves as a risk asset. It is an asset that thrives tremendously in times of optimism and liquidity. But it is compressed in times of pessimism and illiquidity. We must remember that Bitcoin is a code. And that code represents an exchange rate in a peer market. Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. Its value is monetary. It is a medium of exchange. It is not a “wealth creation” asset but a “wealth transfer” asset. It is not a farm. is a code. And that code benefits from abundance.

The current situation makes the job of the US Federal Reserve more difficult. Certainly, inflation is too high. However, too violent a withdrawal of liquidity can cause even more problems. Of course, inflation needs to be lowered. But nobody wants a recession. The situation is terribly complicated. And there are no easy solutions. We know that the books will gradually be reduced in what corresponds to the quantitative easing (QE). And, of course, the gradual increase in interest rates. It will be enough? Will it be too much?

Investors right now fear that anything that can go wrong will, in fact, go wrong. And many analysts are already using the word “recession” on a daily basis to talk about the next few years. For now, there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Therefore, we have entered a bearish wave that obviously harms the markets. It may be an exaggeration. However, it is still too early to know for sure. The time has come to be patient. No, this is not the time to sell. In my opinion, it is time to wait.

