What is happening in the bitcoin market?

The volatility of virtual currencies that have upset and revolutionized the market, passionate but divided peoples, has always been a characteristic that has distinguished cryptocurrencies throughout its history, which has so far been short but very intense. Yet, now, something thinkable is happening, but not in these terms.

The black week of bitcoin, but also Ether and not only that, it burned something like 130 billion. And beyond. The collapse on the stock market has never been so worrying: 6.6% and consequent slide below the threshold of 34,000 dollars for bitcoins, with Ether going further and dropping 7.6%, to 2,201 dollars. Earthquake at a July lows.

The summary explanation of what is happening can be ascribed to the wave of sales that hit cryptocurrencies, mainly linked to two factors: flight from equities and a strong crackdown on the Federal Reserve, which is preparing for a rise in interest rates. interest.

As long as the cryptocurrency crisis lasts

The third point is inherent in the number of as many nationals that have got in the way of the virtual currency race: the Russian central bank recently proposed to ban cryptocurrency and its mining, China has launched a total ban on trade and mining. , even India is flirting with the idea of ​​imposing a stop.

“Movements in cryptocurrency markets have been correlated with the observed selling in higher risk assets such as tech stocks“. The Bitcoin and Ether crisis is explained by CNBC as follows: “Investors brace for tighter monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and higher interest ratesthe”.

Juthica Chou gets to the heart of the matter: “Macroeconomic concerns, such as the Fed’s response to inflation rates, may have facilitated greater risk-reduction activity overall – argues the head of OTC options trading at Kraken, also at CNBC – the recent drop in prices, coupled with high volatility, could lead to further selling as participants seek to reduce risk“.

The situation, according to forecasts, is not destined to change. Which rhymes, if anything, to make it worse. There cryptocurrency crisis it wouldn’t make it to the end credits yet. Another billions are expected to burn on the stock exchange.

It will soon be necessary to update enough clarifying numbers of the current situation: bitcoin at 32 thousand dollars loses almost 4% in one day, about 14% in a week. “It’s a bearish head-shoulder“This is how he defines this crisis, Here Finance, citing some analysts: “A graphic configuration that indicates a clear and unstoppable trend reversal“.

According to experts it will continue more or less like this, downhill at least until March. And then? Then who knows: basically volatility is one of the characteristics of these cryptocurrencies.