what is happening to many

With the new digital terrestrial it is important to know how to retune the channels, but sometimes there can be drawbacks

The new DTT created a real alarm in viewers last fall. In fact, thanks to the threat of not being able to anymore to see shortly the favorite TV shows, there has been a huge increase of purchase of the latest generation television sets.

There was also the TV bonusa government measure that made it possible to obtain discounts on the purchase of new appliances, against the scrapping of the old ones. Most of the points of sale have joined the initiative. The fear of not being able to gradually access favorite channels has put the new TV at the top of the list expenses.

But also for those who own a television of last generation there may be gods problems. One of the biggest difficulties is in fact the tuning of the channels on the numbering favorite.

Digital terrestrial, what is happening to Rai 3?

There automatic tuning of the channels of the new digital terrestrial do not correspond to what you are used to. Therefore, to enter the numbering in the preferred position, for example Rai1 on the first channel, Rai2 on the second etc., one must to handle a bit ‘the system settings and resitemare manually i channels.

But even in this case it is not certain that things are all going well. In fact, to many users, it has happened on the third Rai channelto receive the regional news of aother region. This is probably because the unit did not register the region of correctly membership of the user.

To settle the question of must restart automatic channel tuning, and at the end of the operation, choose the one yourself region membership for which you want to see local channels. Alternatively, you have to initiate manual retune to move the regional program desired (available between numbers 801 and 833) at number 3 on the remote control.