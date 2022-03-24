What is hiccups and what to do when they occur? – Health

According to the Baptist Health portal, at some point, all people have hiccups. This occurs when The diaphragm, which is a muscle that separates the abdomen from the chest and helps with breathing, spasms involuntarily.

(Keep reading: COPD is the third cause of death in Colombia)

These spasms occur when a person inhales suddenly and their vocal cords close, causing the distinctive “hiccup” sound.

(Also: These are some consequences of breathing through the mouth)

Among the most common causes are eating too much or too fast, drinking carbonated beverages, stress and anxiety. In rare cases, some medications and damage to the phrenic nerve that regulates diaphragmatic contraction can induce hiccups.

(Of your interest: Why are respiratory diseases increasing in Bogotá?)

Although there are many popular recommendations to deal with this discomfort, it is known that holding your breath is the best known way to combat hiccups. For that you have to take a breath of air and hold it for 10 or 20 secondsthen expel it slowly and repeat this several times.

Similarly, it is recommended to breathe slowly for several minutes and if hiccups persist for hours, whether continuous or sporadic, seek medical attention. Hiccups are usually harmless and can last from several seconds to several minutes.

Persistent hiccups need treatment, especially when the cause cannot be easily corrected. Various drugs have been used for this with variable success, including chlorpromazine, baclofen, metoclopramide and gabapentin, but they are not the only ones.

If medications don’t work, one of the phrenic nerves, which control contractions of the diaphragm, may be blocked. Doctors block the nerve by injecting small amounts of a local anesthetic called procaine.

(Also read: 92% of the planet’s inhabitants do not breathe clean air)

If the phrenic nerve block works, but the hiccups return, the nerve can be surgically severed (phrenicotomy), but even this procedure may not cure all cases.

More health news

-The invisible impact of allergic rhinitis

-Sleeping less than six hours a day can cause overweight and obesity