What is Hurricane Roslyn’s track, where is it headed, and when does it make landfall?

(CNN Spanish) — Roslyn has continued to strengthen this morning and now has sustained winds of 135 mph, which equates to a Category 4 hurricane, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

“Additional strengthening is forecast today,” the hurricane center added. “Although it is possible to weaken somewhat starting tonight, Roslyn is still expected to be near or at major hurricane strength when it makes landfall on Sunday.”

The hurricane is located about 150 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Roslyn continues on her way to the northwest at 12 km/h, parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico. The storm is then forecast to turn toward the coast later tonight before “making landfall along the coast of the Mexican state of Nayarit on Sunday morning,” the hurricane center said.

Tropical cyclone winds are expected to reach the coast this afternoon and hurricane conditions are expected tonight. Roslyn will bring dangerous storm surges and torrential rains to the coastal areas of southwestern and central-western Mexico during the next 48 hours.

Here is the latest rain forecast from the hurricane center:

Michoacán and lower coast of Colima: 2.5 to 7 centimeters.

Jalisco: 10 to 20 centimeters with maximum amounts of 25 centimeters along the north coast

High coast of Colima, western Nayarit including Islas Marías and southeastern Sinaloa: 10 to 15 centimeters with maximum quantities of 20 centimeters

From the south of Durango to the west of Zacatecas: 2.5 to 7.6 centimeters with maximum amounts of 12 centimeters

“Rapid weakening is expected after landfall as Roslyn moves through the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains,” the hurricane center said. The official forecast shows that the system will become a remnant low by Monday.

The Marías Islands, an archipelago about 60 miles off the mainland, are under a hurricane warning as of Saturday morning, as are parts of the central western mainland coast from Playa Perúla to El Roblito.

“Its circulation will generate wind with gusts of 120 to 150 km/h and waves of 4 to 6 meters high on the coast of Jalisco, wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h with waves of 2 to 4 meters in Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán,” reported the National Water Commission (Conagua) on Saturday morning.

A hurricane warning is often issued 36 hours in advance of tropical cyclone-force winds, and all preparations made prior to the arrival of the hurricane must be completed quickly.

The storm is moving in a similar fashion to Hurricane Orlene, which made landfall on Oct. 3 just north of the Nayarit-Sinaloa border as a Category 1 storm before dissipating inland. Orlene had strengthened into a Category 4 storm over open water the day before.

Prevention and surveillance zones for storm Roslyn

“The aforementioned rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail, in addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams and cause landslides and floods,” warns Conagua.

Based on the forecasts, the following prevention and surveillance zones were established:

Prevention zone for hurricane effects from Playa Pérula, Jalisco, to San Blas, Nayarit (including the Marías Islands).

Surveillance zone for hurricane effects from the north of San Blas, Nayarit, to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Prevention zone for tropical cyclone effects from the south of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Roslyn’s trajectory: when will it make landfall in Mexico?

Saturday October 22: by Saturday at 01:00 am, Roslyn intensified to a category 3 hurricane and was located 280 km southwest of Manzanillo. Roslyn’s sustained wind speed increased by 60 mph in a 24-hour period from Friday through Saturday morning.

Sunday October 23: by 01:00 am, it is forecast to be 50 km west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes. At that time, Roslyn would have winds between 165 and 205 km/h. Twelve hours later, already on land, Roslyn would be downgraded to a tropical storm and would be located 75 km east-northeast of El Roblito.

Monday October 24: at the beginning of next week, Roslyn would already be a remnant low pressure on land, with winds between 45 and 65 km/h. Around 01:00 am on Monday, it would be located 450 km northeast of Escuinapa.

editor’s note: This article has been updated with recent information.