What is included in the new arms package that the US will send to Ukraine, the most complete to date

Included in this package is $225 million to help Ukraine build long-term capability and modernize its military (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

USA announced this Friday a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 3 billion dollarsthe largest aid package in history reflecting changing Western attitudes towards arming Ukraine.

The package will include armored cars, specifically Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. Likewise, the US will send to the European country anti-vehicle land mines, ammunition, and Howitzer guns, among others.

Included in this package is $225 million to help Ukraine “build long-term capability and modernize its military,” the White House spokeswoman said. Karine Jean Pierre.

The United States has sent more and more weapons to Ukraine. As the war progressed and Ukraine’s needs changed, more complex weapons systems, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), were sent to kyiv.

Most recently, the United States pledged to send a Patriot missile system to repel Russian missile and drone attacks. Training and other logistics still need to be worked out.

What does this new package include?

-50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

The Bradleys’ donation reflects the progress Ukraine has made in maintaining and equipping its forces (REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili)

Typically armed with a 25mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun and anti-tank missiles, the Bradleys will give Ukraine additional power. “It’s not a tank but it’s a tank killer,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said Thursday. “We trust that it will help you on the battlefield,” he added. The Bradley is known as a “tank killer” because of the anti-tank missile it can fire.

The Bradleys represent a step forward in the type of equipment that the United States has said it will provide, according to the specialized site Defense One. “They come with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunitionbut they are not as capable as the M1 Abrams tank, which the US is still reluctant to send to Ukraine.

Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs, told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday that the Bradleys’ donation reflects the progress Ukraine has made in maintaining and equipping its forces: “This is the The time is right for Ukraine to take advantage of its capabilities to change the dynamics on the battlefield. And from the point of view of maintenance and sustainment, and this is really important, the Ukrainians have shown great increasing competence in the maintenance and upkeep both within Ukraine and by relying on the new systems we have established with our allies and partners to deliver what we need. call tele-maintenance in many cases. So at this point, the Ukrainians are really set up for success once we can train them in the system.”

-100 M113 armored personnel carriers

The package also includes 100 M113 armored vehicles, which Ukraine already operates.

The M113s are designed to transport infantry troops on the battlefield. These vehicles can be equipped with large tank-like guns or with machine guns, grenade launchers, and anti-tank missiles.

-18 M109 self-propelled 155mm howitzers and 36 towed 105mm howitzers

The M109 is an American 155mm self-propelled howitzer (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

The M109 was introduced in the early 1960s and was repeatedly upgraded. The M109 series is the most common western indirect fire support weapon for maneuver brigades of armored and mechanized infantry divisions.

The M109 crew consists of a section chief, the driver, three gunners who prepare the ammunition, load and fire the weapon, and two other gunners who aim the barrel; of them the gunner points the barrel to the right or left and the auxiliary gunner points the barrel up and down.

-RIM-7 “Sea Sparrow” air defense missiles

These are radar-guided air defense missiles intended primarily for installation on a ship.

They weigh about 230 kg, of which 40.5 kg are high-explosive warheads. The length of one of these missiles is 3.64 m and has a diameter of 20.3 m. It can destroy targets at a distance of 18.5 km and reaches a speed of approximately 4,250 km/h.

-4,000 Zuni aircraft rockets

They can be mounted on fixed or rotary wing aircraft. Cooper emphasized that the Zunis are specifically for short-range air-to-ground operations.

In addition there will also be:

-55 MRAP tactical vehicles

A Mine Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) vehicle (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail)

-36 towed guns of 105 mm and 95,000 cartridges of 105 mm

-10,000 120mm mortar shells

-2,000 anti-tank rockets

-Claymore antipersonnel mines

-Night vision equipment

-Spare parts and other equipment

The new US artillery commitment is backed by more ammunitionwith 90,000 rounds of 105mm and 70,000 rounds of 155mm, as well as 500 rounds of precision-guided 155mm.

Keep reading:

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky arrived in the United States

Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian navy will be able to use its new hypersonic missile in early January

Why the country of the year 2022 can only be Ukraine