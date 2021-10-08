What is Infinite, the film with Mark Wahlberg on Amazon Prime Video

The past two years have been paved with films that were supposed to see the light of the big screen but that after continuous postponements have had to take the path of streaming channels, in short, they have reincarnated, a bit like it happens in Infinite from yesterday 7 October on Amazon Prime Video.

The plot





Director Antoine Fuqua, known for Training Day (2001) but specializing in action movies such as Power attack (2013) and the two The Equalizer (where he reunited with Denzel Washington after the aforementioned Training Day) wastes no time and begins the film with a sequence as reckless as it is mysterious: in 1985 Heinrich Treadway (Dylan O’Brien, Love and Monsters, 2020) along with two of his teammates, is on the run from the mysterious Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor, Doctor Strange and next sequel) due to a so-called egg that everyone wants at any cost and there will be no shortage of bloodshed, only Heinrich doesn’t seem so worried about dying. The film then jumps to 2020 (when the film was supposed to be released): Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) has been on treatment for years for schizophrenia, has spent a lot of time in psychiatric institutions, is stuffed with pills but can’t help but hear the classic voices in his head. His life takes a very unexpected turn when he is arrested but left alone in the interrogation room with the aforementioned Bathurst who instead of questioning him puts strange ancient objects in front of him, threatening to kill him if he does not recognize them. Soon after is chaos, Evan is saved by Nora Brightman (Sophie Cookson, the two Kingsman) in another highly destructive pursuit.

Infinite

Loading... Advertisements



Arriving safely, Nora reveals to him the existence of a group of about five hundred people called Infinites, who have the ability to remember every previous life when they reincarnate in other lives and other bodies, from the primitive eras to the present day with immense knowledge in any field of science, technique, art, all deriving from previous lives. But against them are the Nihilists, who instead want to end the cycle of rebirth and have a lethal technology to do it. At the center of it all is Evan, who, however, in addition to his life does not remember anything. And it will become a long bloody battle between the two sides as he tries to save himself or at least remember who he was previously.

Infinite is adrenaline-pumping with some interesting food for thought on the concept of reincarnation and is already available from yesterday 7 October on Amazon Prime Video, we leave you with the official trailer.