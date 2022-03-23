What is inositol, the supplement that is depopulating on TikTok (to be used only if the doctor says so)

A 4 million-view viral video on TikTok is prompting many to buy inositol for weight loss. Why is it wrong and what are the risks.

The so-called influencer of social platforms have a strong impact on the choices of followers, sometimes even with potential risks for the health. This is demonstrated by the case of the “star” of TikTok Aida Azizii, 25 year old from London who advertised a dietary supplement which would have allowed her to lose tens of kilograms in a few months. She did it in the most effective way possible, which is by uploading a video with the classic “before and after” and listing a whole series of diets and drugs that would not work. Right up to the meeting with the aforementioned food supplement, theinositolalso known by the improper names of vitamin B7 and B8. After the first video, which at the time of writing has totaled over 4 million views, the young woman has uploaded several others that have garnered further acclaim and success. The result, as reported by the DailyMail, was a rush to grab the supplement, which literally sold like hot cakes in UK pharmacies. The problem has been further exacerbated with the appearance of Azizii emulators, which have brought inositol to the top of the most sought-after products on the web. That’s why you have to be very careful with such supplements, to be taken always and in any case under the prescription and recommendation of your own doctor caring.

Credit: Aida Azizii / TikTok

What is Inositol

Inositol is a chemical compound that appears to be part of the B complex and, although it is called by some vitamin B7 or B8, it is actually a pseudovitamina, a nutrient naturally present in various foods but which is also synthesized by our body, as specified by the Humanitas institute. The main difference is that, unlike real vitamins, our body can synthesize it in suitable quantities, even if it cannot be stored (it is water-soluble). The Humanitas Institute specifies that inositol “stimulates the production of lecithin“, A substance that promotes the” cleaning of the internal walls of the arteries “and has the ability to reduce the cholesterol in the blood. The compound also regulates i fat deposits in the liver and has an action antidepressant and support to cognition. It is found in foods such as oranges, lemons, cereals, nuts, egg yolk, bananas and liver, explains the Lombard institute.

Research on the effects of inositol supplementation began only a decade ago, Professor Naveed Sattar, a metabolism expert at the University of Glasgow, told the Daily Mail, so it’s still too early to know what the long-term health consequences. Nutritionist Jackie Lynch, also interviewed by the British newspaper, explained that these compounds can be harmful to the intestines and lead to unpleasant consequences if used too much. Would recommend inositol to anyone suffering from polycystic ovary and does not assume metformin for its side effects, explains the scientist, but not to those who do not have this condition (for which the compound has shown metabolic benefits). Aida Azizii began taking metformin – a drug also used for check your weight and adjust the glycemia – precisely to treat the polycystic ovary, diagnosed at the age of 16. But as told in an interview she had severe side effects and had to stop; so, with the agreement of her doctor, she switched to inositol, which would have helped her lose weight since about 6 months ago. The Humanitas Institute explains that the supplement if taken in excessive doses can lead to “loss of appetite, digestive difficulties, excessive salivation and excessive sweating”. Since its effectiveness is questionable and the long-term effects are not known, use it as DIY slimming method it is not only wrong but also potentially risky. For this it is essential to consult your doctor before taking it.