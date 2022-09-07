What is integrative cancer medicine that Queen Letizia is interested in



Integrative medicine encompasses conventional medicine and natural medicine, so that the patient has at his disposal all the possible instruments for his cure



Includes treatments such as acupuncture, meditation or massage



Currently, no type of MI has been shown to help cure or treat cancer

But what is integrative medicine? Is it used only against cancer? What do those consist of? integrative therapies? Is there really resistance in traditional medicine?

Integrative Medicine (IM, for its acronym in English) encompasses conventional medicine and natural medicine, so that the patient has at his disposal all the possible instruments for his cure. Other experts define it as any type of medical practice or product that is not considered traditional medicine.

Scientific evidence

What they defend from the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) is that when integrating these alternative techniques it is necessary to take into account if they are endorsed by a scientific method, that is:

that what you do you know beforehand that it will work against the disease

and that it will not put the patient at risk.

“At the moment, this integrative medicine has no scientific evidence that it cures what they say it cures, which is why at the AECC we focus on conventional medicine that has been shown to cure diseases. Of course, this does not mean that in the future, with research, it will be shown that these techniques work to cure cancer.“, explains the spokeswoman for the Spanish Association Against Cancer, Esther Díez. And she insists, “we do not underestimate integrative medicine, but we rely on scientific evidence and for the time being chemotherapy or radiotherapy if it is proven that they cure cancer, the holistic medicine, for example, no,” says Díez.

People and patients want to have less pain, consume less medication, be vital, sleep well, in short, less suffering and better quality of life. This is where what was once called the medicine of the future comes in. This type of integral medicine attends to the global aspects of the individual; physiological, psychological, nutritional and social.

Díez warns that there are some of these techniques that are related to drinking some substance diluted in water to cure cancer. “Of course this is not a technique to integrate. For now, it is traditional medicine that has been shown to cure cancer.”. The AECC believes that there is still a long way to go to prove that these techniques are beneficial to the patient.

What treatments does it include?

It includes treatments such as bioneuromotion, holistic, acupuncture, meditation or massage. Traditional cancer care includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and biological therapy. It is necessary to differentiate between these integrative techniques. Behavioral behavioral psychology has shown that, although it does not cure cancer, it helps the patient to better cope with and cope with the disease.

Nutrition and exercise do not fall within these alternative techniques, they expose from the AECC. For example, good nutrition, a Mediterranean diet and exercise is not integrative medicine, says Díez. “It is absolutely proven that tobacco and alcohol are behind many types of cancers. On the contrary, a healthy and varied diet and exercise have also been shown to prevent 50% of tumors.”

Find out the cause of the disease

From the Menorca Clinic they explain that integrative medicine would be to see the patient as a whole. His goal is to recover the vitality and the physical and intellectual performance of ten years ago, avoid pain and the consumption of drugs, and provide quality of life for many years. Before curing than chronicling. It is about finding out the cause of the disease, not treating the symptoms. It is important to note that the disease, on many occasions, appears as a consequence of poor eating and behavioral habits, which cause a weakening of our immune system. Keeping the body detoxified and a healthy and strong immune system is the most effective way to avoid disease.

The comprehensive approach, combining conventional treatments with complementary therapeutic alternatives, greatly enhances the results. Integrative Medicine highlights the fundamental role that nutrition plays in producing improvements in patients through an individualized nutritional program adjusted to their illness.

How integrative medicine can help

A US study showed that MI can help relieve common side effects of cancer or cancer treatment, such as fatigue, anxiety, pain, and nausea. Many types of MI have been studied. Those that may help people with cancer include:

Acupuncture: can help relieve nausea and vomiting.

can help relieve nausea and vomiting. Aromatherapy: use fragrant oils to improve health or mood. It can also help relieve pain, nausea, stress, and depression. Although generally safe, these oils can cause allergic reactions, headaches, and nausea in some people.

use fragrant oils to improve health or mood. It can also help relieve pain, nausea, stress, and depression. Although generally safe, these oils can cause allergic reactions, headaches, and nausea in some people. massage therapy: It can help relieve anxiety, nausea, pain, and depression.

It can help relieve anxiety, nausea, pain, and depression. Meditation: Practicing meditation can help relieve anxiety, fatigue, stress, and sleep problems.

Practicing meditation can help relieve anxiety, fatigue, stress, and sleep problems. Yoga: can help relieve stress, anxiety, and depression

can help relieve stress, anxiety, and depression Biofeedback: it’s a technique you can use to learn to control some of your bodily functions, like your heart rate.

The limits of integrative medicine. Does it work?