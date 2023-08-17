What is it about Margot Robbie’s feet that offers more than 300 thousand dollars for her pictures? people | Entertainment

“I must say that I am very happy that people are interested in my legs, I think it is incredible”, in an interview with Cinema Blend Margot Robbie thanked all the people who have been interested in her legs. After the premiere of ‘Barbie’.

And it is that one of the most iconic moments of the film was when the actress took off her high heels, keeping her legs perfectly arched and pointed, a scene that undoubtedly drove many people crazy and which For this, Margot also received offers of 300 thousand dollars.

Margot Robbie poses for pictures of her feet

Yes, a representative of the Fun With Feet platform sent a letter to the Harley Quinn interpreter asking if she would be willing to cooperate with him to sell exclusive pictures about “Barbie” and that they would give her $250,000 as a down payment . Promise that both will earn lakhs.

According to Marca, the letter indicated, “We’ll be able to endlessly capitalize on our likeness and the world’s obsession with everything ‘Barbie’-related, thanks to our feet for that!”

Margot Robbie’s passion for feet

Despite the fact that “Barbie” launched the artistic career of Margot Robbie, it reminded thousands of movie lovers and Internet users of the time when at their feet such films as “The Wolf of Wall Street” or “Once Upon a There were major scenes in the movies. Time in Hollywood”, as published by 20 Minutes.

Not only that, but the Metro World news portal reported that there is a page dedicated to finding photos of a celebrity’s feet, in which they have published over 1,600 photos of the Australian’s feet, which have raised more than $12.5 million. . His most recent paper.

