What is it about the actors of ‘Game of Thrones’ who played Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones It made the world stop with its premieres, it was a huge hit during its 10 years of broadcasting and it was the topic of conversation in thousands of houses. Many of his actors became known worldwide with their role in Game of Thrones and today, we come to tell you what has become of the main ones.

It is true that there are many more characters and perhaps we left out some of your favorites, but with so many seasons, we would spend hours to name them all. For now, we see what is the life of the main actors of the HBO series.

What happened to these Game of Thrones actors?

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys)

The role of Mother of Dragons suited Emilia Clarke wonderfully, but the truth is that she has not stopped working since the series ended. She was one of the most famous characters and after the series, decided to take it easy enjoying a freedom that came after 10 years of recording.

She has been seen in various projects, starred in ‘Last Christmas’, has also worked giving voice to animated characters and his social networks have not stopped growing since his premiere on screen. Also, he has collaborated with several brands with his image.

Kit Harington (Jon)

It was one of the more solid and well-known characters of the series season after season. Fame knocked on his door with Game of Thrones and when it ended, he wanted to take some time off, something common after such an intense delivery. Since then, he has been seen ‘Criminal: UK’ on Netflix or on ‘Modern Love‘ from Amazon.

Of course, we do not forget your participation in ‘Ethernal’sreleased in 2021, a film with a more than interesting cast, with actors like Salma Hayek or Angelina Jolie.

Lena HeadeyCersei

Her career was already admirable before Game of Thrones, but this series was also a huge boost for the actress. She has not stopped working, collaborating with very different films or series, showing the most versatile version of her.

Her followers can see her in the dramatic comedy ‘Rita’ of ShowTime or in ‘GunPowder MilkShake’ like Scarlet. She has also collaborated on several Netflix projects, such as ‘Wizards: Tales of Arcadia’. He has a more than complete career in the world of acting and it seems that his fame only continues to rise.

Peter DinklageTyrion

This actor already knew the sets before Game of Thrones and has not stopped working after the series. He could be seen in ‘Infinity Wars’ or in ‘I Care a Lot’, where he was the protagonist. Her resume continues to grow and her fans will be able to see her in many more movies in the years to come.

Maisie Williams (Arya)

Her role as Arya swept the audience and her fame did not stop increasing, however, when the series ended wanted to take a step back in interpretation, to be able to rediscover other artistic projects. She has not stopped acting and has participated in several movies and series, but now, she also collaborates with various brands and works on new passions, such as fashion.

We know that we have left out some essential characters, such as those played by Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen or Hafthor Bjornsson. All of them have had key characters and now, they focus on other projects. This series represented a before and after, both for its actors and for the followers of the saga.