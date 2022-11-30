What is it and how is it fought? —FMDOS

In recent years, the real need for prioritize mental health subject that for generations was taboo and that is increasingly normalized.

Partly, This naturalization is due to the influence of great public figures who confess to going through complex diseases and delicate disorders, such as agoraphobia.

One of the well-known artists who revealed suffering from Agoraphobia was the actor Zac Efron. In dialogue with the magazine Men’s Health said in the past tense:People in large groups generates a lot of agoraphobia in me. I just don’t go out.”

kim basinger is another of the personalities that he revealed in an interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith who suffers from agoraphobia. «You live with a dry mouth all the time, you are very shaky, you are exhausted all the time. It’s like something shuts down completely inside of you and you have to relearn everything.”counted.

Oscar winner Emma Stonealso opened up about problems with his mental health, in an interview for The Wall Street Journal. “I suffered from acute anxiety from the ages of 8 to 11. Although she was undergoing treatment, she had panic attacks and a few episodes of agoraphobia. I couldn’t be away from my mother,” she revealed.

This same year, Billie Eilish spoke of her case: “I used to go out and walk and do things. And I don’t do it that much. Because life is a little different ». In conversation with him Australia New Network, added: At first I was scared to go out because I was worried but now I’m calmer about it. Now I feel more comfortable.”

Like them, there are millions of cases around the world, which is why it is necessary to know what -specifically- agoraphobia iswhat are its symptoms and how to combat it.

What is agoraphobia?

As explained MayoClinic, Agoraphobia is a type of anxiety disorder in which you are afraid of places or situations that might cause you to panic and make you feel trapped, helpless, or ashamed. so you avoid these types of places or situations. You fear an actual or anticipated situation, such as using public transportation, being in open or closed spaces, standing in line, or being in a crowd.”

What are the symptoms?

The same website explains that the typical symptoms of agoraphobia include the fear of:

leave home alone

Crowds or waiting in a line

Enclosed spaces, such as movie theaters, elevators, or small stores

Open spaces, such as parking lots, bridges, or trains

Using public transportation, such as buses, planes, or trains

How is agoraphobia combated?

From the moment you face difficulties socializing, working, attending important events and even managing details of your daily lifeyou should consult the doctor. People with agoraphobia and without treatment can remain locked up for years in their homes.

to fight it prescription treatment is required, in addition to talk therapy. ThereforeSeeing a mental health specialist is the first step.

