what is it and what are the symptoms

“I am not able to console you, dear Fedez, but I point out that I don’t give a damn about my tumor. [..] Listen to me, don’t cry, fight bad luck, you’ll be right “. Thus, with an editorial on Free and addressed to Fedez, Vittorio Feltri revealed that he has left breast cancer. The editor of the newspaper said he discovered it in February and underwent surgery on March 1. Now he will have to follow the therapies provided in these cases. “They found a lump in my breast – he said -. Despite being a male I have a typical tumor of women, crazy stuff, I who have absolutely nothing feminine. Even though I don’t have boobs, I got breast cancer ”.

Feltri’s statements show how poorly informed the male world is on breast cancer and lead to an important reflection: “Why are awareness campaigns aimed only at women and not men too?”. Breast cancer is commonly considered a disease of women, but it can also affect men, albeit with a lower incidence. The male world mistakenly believes that it does not have breast tissue, and, therefore, that it cannot meet the risk of breast cancer. In fact, until puberty the breasts are the same in both sexes because the level of estrogen, the hormones that make breasts grow, is high in both females and males. Only later in men does the level of the hormone testosterone that blocks breast growth increase: the lobules (which make up the mammary gland) do not form and the few ducts present (i.e. the channels that carry milk to the nipple) do not develop. But male breast cancer always originates from here, from the learned, present, as we have said, in both sexes.

Vittorio Feltri after the letter to Fedez: “It was to give him comfort. They found me a lump in my breast, I need to do some therapies”

The incidence of male breast cancer in Italy

According to the most recent data from the AIRTUM (Italian Association of Cancer Registries), 1.7 breast cancers are diagnosed every year for every 100,000 men and 150 per 100,000 women. And, if 1 in 8 women develop this disease in their lifetime, only 1 in 600 men will have the same thing. However, the incidence is slightly increasing as for women and is also extending to the age group under 45, although the age most at risk remains that between 60 and 70 years. If in 2017 in Italy around 500 new cases of male breast cancer were estimated every year, today there are an estimated 700-800.

Breast cancer, cases increase in men. Stefano Saldarelli: “I’ll tell you my story”

What are the symptoms

Breast cancer usually does not cause pain or other particular symptoms in its early stages. For this reason the only alarm bells are represented by the formation of nodules, often indolent, which can be recognizable to the touch or even visible (usually located in the center of the breast, near the nipple, because most of the breast tissue in men is behind the nipple), skin changes that redden or change in appearance, nipple discharge (often with blood), a tightness or sensation of stretching and / or retraction of the nipple, swollen lymph nodes underneath the armpit.

What are the risk factors

The causes of male breast cancer are not fully known but some conditions (inherited or not) can increase the risk of developing breast cancer. Among the main risk factors is the presence of mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, involved in DNA repair. In fact, 5-10% of men with BRCA2 mutations and a smaller percentage of those with BRCA1 mutations develop breast cancer. In these cases we speak, therefore, of hereditary predisposition.

Another risk factor is the presence of a condition that alters the relationship between estrogen and androgen hormones, which can be of a genetic nature (such as Klinefelter’s syndrome), linked to diseases of the male reproductive system (such as orchitis and epididymitis. ) or dependent on the intake of sex hormones or drugs (estrogen, testosterone, finasteride). Other risk factors can be overweight-obesity, due to the presence of high levels of estrogen, or sessions of radiotherapy on the chest wall, for example to treat Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

What differences with female breast cancer

The most common form in humans (8 out of 10 cases) is infiltrating ductal carcinoma (it develops from the cells of the ducts), while lobular cancer (it develops from the cells of the lobules) is quite rare, since the lobular, as we have seen, is very scarce in humans. But duct cells can also be affected by Paget’s disease (or Paget’s disease) of the breast, a type of cancer that develops in these cells and spreads to the nipple and areola, causing visible changes in that skin. an area that appears red and as if covered by a sort of eczema, or, again, by gynecomastia, a pathological condition characterized by the increase in the quantity of breast tissue.

Diagnosis and treatment of male breast cancer

Much of the information relating to breast cancer treatment comes from the experience of doctors and researchers in treating the disease in women. Since this cancer is very rare in men, it is difficult to plan a clinical trial involving only male patients. To date, however, the diagnostic path is the same as that envisaged for female breast cancer, with the execution of tests such as mammography, ultrasound and biopsy. As for the choice of treatment, it depends on many factors such as, for example, the type and location of the disease, its possible spread to other organs and the characteristics of the patient.

Sentinel lymph node surgery and technique

In most cases, surgery is opted for, which usually requires a short hospitalization, even if day-surgery operations are increasingly frequent. Generally, in humans, surgery that removes only a part of the breast tissue (conservative surgery) is rare, mastectomy is much more common (85% of cases) which removes all breast tissue, which is not very abundant in humans.

To check if the tumor has already generated metastases to the lymph nodes, the sentinel lymph node technique is also used in humans: the axillary lymph node that first came into contact with any tumor cells is taken and examined. Based on the results, your doctor will decide whether or not to proceed with other treatments. Radiation therapy, on the other hand, is not widely used for the treatment of male breast cancer, as surgery generally removes all breast tissue.

Chemotherapy and hormone therapy

Even in men, systemic chemotherapy can be used, with different times and combinations of drugs depending on the individual case, both as an adjuvant therapy (i.e. after surgery) to eliminate tumor cells remaining after the operation), and as a neoadjuvant therapy. (before surgery) to reduce the size of the tumor and make it easier to remove. Hormone therapy, on the other hand, is an effective treatment in 9 out of 10 cases of breast cancer that have hormone receptors on the surface of the cells. And if tumor biology allows it, drugs aimed at specific targets, present on tumor cells, such as the HER2 / neu protein (one of the main ones) can also be used.

The importance of prevention

Male breast cancer is often silent, but even if symptoms are present, they are almost always ignored with the risk of a delayed diagnosis. Very often, in fact, patients arrive at the first visit already with the pathological lymph nodes to which the tumor has already spread. Prevention is therefore essential not only for women but also for men. In addition to annual breast checks, from the age of 20, performed by a breast specialist, biennial mammography to be performed after age 50 or ultrasound (but only in case of need in young men), it is also important to learn how to perform breast self-examination periodically and correctly, especially if there are already cases of breast cancer in the family.