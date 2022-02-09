what is it and what is the epidemic risk

Two cases of fever of Lassa, and there may be a third contagion that health authorities are investigating. Lassa fever is a contagious and potentially fatal hemorrhagic fever similar to that caused by the Ebola virus. It is the first time in more than a decade that cases have been identified in the UK.

Lassa fever alert in England: what are the risks according to the authorities

One of the two patients has already recovered, while the latter is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. The third case under investigation is a patient admitted to Bedforshire Hospital. These are people from the same family, who live in theEngland and who have recently traveled to West Africa.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical consultant of Ukhsa, the British health security agency, confirmed the news reported in local newspapers.



He also explained that the British health system has very strict procedures for the control of infections, and that the risks for the population are minimal. Due to its form of transmission, it is unlikely that the lassa virus could give rise to aepidemic or even a new pandemic.

What is Lassa hemorrhagic fever and how is it transmitted by rodents

Lassa fever is part of the Fev, viral hemorrhagic fevers. As reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, these are pathologies caused by systemic viruses, which begin suddenly, in an acute way, and are often accompanied by bleeding episodes.

It is transmitted to humans through direct contact with excreta of rodents, via aerosol particles and animal saliva. In some cases, after transmission, human-to-human transmission can occur by direct contact with blood, tissues, secretions or excretions of positive people, especially in the family or in hospitals.

Photo source: ANSA

Intensive care unit in an English hospital.

Lassa fever: what are the symptoms of this Ebola-like disease

In most cases, Lassa fever is a mild or asymptomatic disease. But in 20% it presents as a severe systemic disease. Unlike other EVFs, such as Ebola, its onset is gradual and the incubation period can last up to three weeks.

THE symptoms initials are generic: fever, headache, muscle aches, pain in the pharynx and pus from the tonsils, difficulty in swallowing, dry cough, pain in the chest or behind the breastbone, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

An edema of the face or neck, respiratory failure, effusions (accumulations of fluid) in the cavities that house the lungs and heart, a high presence of proteins in the urine, encephalopathies, bleeding are indicators of a worsening of the patient’s health conditions of the mucous membranes.

Even without bleeding, hypotension and shock can occur, and some or all hearing may be lost during recovery. The lethality rate is 1%, but rises up to 20% for patients not adequately treated and with a late diagnosis.