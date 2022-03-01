What is it and when does it appear after the third covid vaccine?

Some of the people who have received the third Moderna’s vaccine are detecting a new side effect, called paresthesia.

Tingling sensation

Paresthesia is a very common phenomenon in our daily lives, since it is the tingling, numbness, or itching sensation that can occur after spending a while in a bad posture.

The injured body part may not respond when you try to move it and there may be lost sensitivity touch. The tingling can be more bothersome when it comes into contact with the ground and other objects.

for the vaccine

The paresthesia effects related to the Moderna vaccine appear shortly after it has been administered. first as painlater as myalgia and finally comes the numbness. The most frequent is that affect the extremitiesespecially to the arm where it has been pricked.

Related news

In most cases paresthesia can be relieved with exercises or massages to restore circulation in the affected area. If the situation persists, some anti-inflammatory drugs can reduce symptoms.