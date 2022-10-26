what is it and who makes it up?

During the month of July, within the framework of Comic-Con 2022, Disney presented different projects. Within them is Thunderboltsa movie scheduled for July 26, 2024 and that will bring together several low-key characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is about a set of superheroes and antiheroes with a dark past. A team similar to DC’s Suicide Squad.

The announcement allowed to confirm a suspicion that had been installed through series such as Falcon and Winter Soldier, Hawk Eye or movies like black widow. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was building the foundations of a project in which different characters with dubious reputations or shady pasts were useful during uncomfortable causes or that other superheroes could not assume for different reasons.

The D23 Expo, the event in which Disney celebrates itself and allows itself to exhibit about different projects, was the framework in which news about Thunderbolts. The most obvious was the confirmation of the lineup that, at least until now, will be in the film:

Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus USAgent embodied by Wyatt Russell

embodied by Wyatt Russell Red Guardian played by David Harbor

played by David Harbor Yelena Belova embodied by Florence Pugh

embodied by Florence Pugh task master taken over by Olga Kurylenko

taken over by Olga Kurylenko Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen

played by Hannah John-Kamen Winter Soldierembodied by Sebastian Stan

The story of Thunderbolts

The idea of ​​redemption runs through Thunderbolts. This group is made up of different villains or superheroes fallen from grace. Within the Marvel comics, they emerged in a rather particular context: the Fantastic 4 had disappeared and the bulk of The Avengers had died. The problems and threats kept coming. So, Baron Zemo took it upon himself to recruit a series of people with a dark reputation to attend to various matters.

The Thunderbolts were introduced within the comics in issue #449 of incredible-hulk, published in 1997. Those responsible for the idea were Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley. Since then, this group has seen different villains, superheroes and anti-heroes come and go for base training. In relation to the lineup presented for the adaptation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the great absence is that of Baron Zemocharacter that within this story is played by Daniel Brühl.

This character first appeared in Captain America: Civil War and returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Falcon and the Winter Soldier. From the reincorporation of him to this story, the interpretations began that he would be the one who would command a hypothetical formation of the Thunderbolts. However, seen what has been seen, this will not happen at the moment. The one in charge of giving meaning to the team is the Contessa Valentina.

Who have made up the Thunderbolts?

Within the comics, the Thunderbolts have had various lineups and eras. The one presented for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a kind of mixture of these, framed within the characters already presented in the story. The original line-up of this team was as follows:

Atlas (Goliath)

MACH-I (Abner Jenkins)

Citizen V (Helmut Zemo)

Meteorite (Moonstone)

Songbird (Howler Mimi)

Techno (Fixer)

Some of the most relevant characters that passed through this team through the comics are the following:

Green Goblin/Norman Osborn

Venom

Yelena Belova

luke cage

red hulk

dead pool

Elektra Natchios

The Punisher

The differences with the DC Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad was introduced by DC in 1959, within the comic The Brave and the Bold while the Thunderbolts didn’t debut until 1997. Between one group and the other, beyond the meaning, the missions and the characters that make it up, there is no major philosophical difference. It is a series of superheroes, antiheroes and villains who could be expendable for the system and who, however, are necessary to take on quests that other characters wouldn’t take for various reasons.

This type of group reflects a kind of paradox within the story of superheroes. These are characters who have committed some crime, who are not suitable for their environments and who, even so, have skills and characteristics necessary in some contexts. They will not receive the recognition of the main figures, but find in this role a way of life that allows them to be usefulwhile the option works as a kind of lifeline, depending on the case.

Among the characters confirmed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps the one that most closely adheres to the previous ideas is US Agent, played by Wyatt Russell. After taking over as the new Captain America, Russell is overwhelmed by his emotions and, Trying to fill the void left by Steve Rogers, he loses control. He does it to the point of ending up murdering an opponent in a square, while many citizens looked on. To him, like the rest of the lineup, Thunderbolts will offer them a second chance. The script of the film will be in the hands of Eric Pearson and will be directed by Jake Schreier (Paper cities, frank and the robot).