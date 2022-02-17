What is it and why automate processes

Nowadays there is a lot of talk about the process automationbut what is it? We could say that automating processes is using technology to save time, effort and money. In other words, it is doing more with less.

We all know that there are many tasks that waste too much time. Valuable time that can be used to create strategies to grow the business. Process automation offers a unique opportunity to improve process quality and efficiency.

How can I automate processes in my business?

It’s amazing how many boring and repetitive tasks can be automated. No matter the size of the company, automation is useful even for a project with just one person.

Sales and Collections

Excel is the star of this area since it is a versatile tool, but it can cause big headaches because many mistakes can be made with so many spreadsheets.

A management software such as Xubio is one of the technologies that allow to automate processes since they can be centralize all data and avoid errors when entering the movements linked to an operation from the same place.

it’s possible generate budgets and electronic invoices with just one click and send them to customers from the same platform. Accounting, customer current accounts and stock will be updated automatically.

If you have an online store such as Mercado Libre or Tienda Nube, you can also import all your operations for easier and faster billing.

In addition, this type of software works in the cloud so you can check everything from any device and anywhere.

Purchases and payments

The management of purchase orders, remittances, receipt of invoices and payment to suppliers is also a process that can be automated with management software.

Automatic bank reconciliation is also possible with the new tools. In this way, it is facilitated record accuracy and completeness of operations.

By keeping the records of collections and payments up to date, we can better track the checking accounts of customers, suppliers and finances. We can also track outstanding checks and manage them up to date.

Projects

Another way to automate processes is through tools like Trello, Asana, Slack, Project Manager, Bitrix24.

Managing projects with insight and organization provides the organization with vision, motivation, and purpose.

For this reason, these collaborative tools are so relevant to facilitate the fulfillment of the objectives set. They favor communication between everyone, the organization of tasks and the control of the results obtained.

customer service

Although the attention of a human being is often necessary, the chatbot can speed up processes predictable responses.

You could also incorporate a CRM to optimize and organize customer relationships more effectively. Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Salesforces are just some of the tools you can use.

Marketing and social networks

There are some platforms that allow you to centralize the different digital marketing techniques. Social Media, Content Creation, Email Marketing can be controlled and optimized with these platforms.

Benefits of process automation

Productivity increase: It is achieved by eliminating manual and repetitive tasks. Consequently, working times are reduced and productivity increases.

Saving money: The effort that is not put into manual tasks and the optimization of tasks translates into money saved.

error minimization: Management systems usually carry out internal controls and warn of the entry of duplicate information or of an incorrect period.

Get more accurate information: By favoring the integrity of the data and avoiding errors, we can have much more exact and reliable information.

Improve the quality of operations: The approach to precision through process automation provides us with better quality operations.

By Fernando Arzuaga

CEO and Co-founder of Xubio