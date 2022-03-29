what is it for and location

When you get far enough into the Elden Ring, you might get an item called mortuary root.

This object, in principle, does not seem to have a clear use, although they indicate that the “beast cleric” devours them. Here we will tell you how to get them and how to use them to get special rewards.

What are the Mortuary Roots for?

The Mortuary Roots are part of D’s mission and are Gurranq is delivered to the Beast Sanctuary. In exchange, you will receive some beast enchantments and items.

when you have delivered allGurranq leave a Ancient Dragon Forgestone and disappear. You can deliver them all at once and receive all the rewards at once.

How to get Mortuary Roots

There is a total of 9 Mortuary Roots in the game. They can be obtained at any time and in order:

You will get a Mortuary Root by defeating the Tibial Ferryman in Summoning Water Village.

We have another Mortuary Root also for defeating a Tibial Boatman, this time the one found in East Lirunia, on the path that goes north, near the path to the Lyceum.

There is another Tibial Boatman, who will also drop a Mortuary Ra, at the Ruins of Wyndham on Mount Gelmir.

There is a fourth Mortuary Root in the hands of a Tibial boatman, but not a boss. It is a miniboss without its own life bar that you will find in this location of Peaks of the giants, to the northwest of the Valdeneva Ruins.

The rest of Mortuary Roots are in dungeons. In all cases they are in a chest in boss room, which you will have to delete in order to open it. The first is in the Catacombs of Death, a dungeon that is located in the northeast of necrolimbo west.

Is a skeleton dungeon and, at the end, you will meet a Black Knives Assassin.

The sixth Mortuary Root is in the Catacombs of the Black Knives. This is the dungeon that is in the northeast corner of East Liurnia.

Be careful because in this dungeon there are two final bosses. In this case, the chest is in the Graveyard Shadow room.

The seventh Mortuary Root can be obtained in the Hidden Path of the Hieratic Tree, the dungeon through which you reach the Sacred Field. You start in the dungeon, but you must let yourself fall through the central terraceover the broken side of the railing, to an invisible bridge.

From here you can access a hidden area of ​​the dungeon. In the end you will deal with a Lost Mimic Tear. In that same room you will find the chest with the Mortuary Root.

There is an eighth Mortuary Root in the Catacombs of the Giantspeaks, the dungeon found in the northeast corner of the starting area of the region

Finally, the ninth and last Mortuary Root is in the Tomb of the Hero of Gelmir and is the only one is not covered in the step by step. Dars with the dungeon on Mount Gelmir: Go northeast from the Hermit Village to where Azur is, and jump to the cliff to the northeast by the sharp rock.

As with the rest of Dungeon Races, it is located in a chest after the final boss.