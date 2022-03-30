what is it for, values ​​and what to do if it is high

Cholesterol we need it, but if it is high, it becomes an enemy of the heart and arteries. If high, the first thing to do is talk to your doctor, because not all of us have the same risk profiles.

High cholesterol, the risks

This fat is necessary for the body, but its excess in the blood is very dangerous, especially for the heart and brain because it can facilitate the formation of atherosclerotic plaques which tend to enlarge, reduce the arteries and therefore the amount of blood and oxygen reaching the organs, increasing the risk of stroke, heart attack, kidney problems, circulatory problems in the legs.

Cholesterol, what is it for

Cholesterol is useful in the construction of cell membranes, it helps to form some hormones, it allows to form bile acids, it helps to produce vitamin D: these are the positive functions. But keep in mind that as far as cholesterol is concerned, rules apply: the lower it is, the better.

Cholesterol, how it behaves in the blood

Cholesterol does not dissolve in water so it cannot travel free in the blood. To circulate, it needs special transporters called lipoproteins. These are not all the same. For this we speak of bad cholesterol when fat binds to low density proteins or LDL which tend to accumulate cholesterol and therefore to form and enlarge atherosclerotic plaque. It should not be forgotten that high blood triglycerides can also promote their production.

On the other side there is good cholesterol which binds to HDL which are high density lipoproteins. These are a kind of “scavengers” that clean up blood vessels and carry cholesterol out of the vessels to the liver.

Cholesterol, the values

Therefore, we must keep total cholesterol under control, with particular attention to what is the LDL which is the lower the better. But the same levels do not apply to everyone. For example, those at very high vascular risk, it would be important to go below 55 ml per dl. While for those with a slightly lower risk, it can go below 70 ml per dl. For those who are well, the threshold of 115 ml per dl or 130 must not be exceeded.

It is therefore necessary first of all to achieve the objectives listed above, in particular for those who are most at risk. Healthy nutrition, weight control, physical activity help but are hardly enough in these cases. This is why it is essential to always talk about it with your doctor.

To follow the "High Cholesterol" Daily Health Pill

