What is it, how does it work and how to download routes or upload them

Wikiloc works through its website where We can find all the paths we want around the world and with more than 75 different activities. But it also works through the application as a GPS navigation app for mobile phones that allows us to record ours to share it with friends or simply to have a record of what we have done.

Sports, activities and countries

There are many trails on Wikiloc and depends on what we want to do we will have one or the other. Finding routes for hiking is not the same as looking for road bike or mountain bike routes and that is why the first thing the website offers us is a series of drawings or icons where we can choose what we want.

sports and activities

Among the possibilities we can choose to find routes of all kinds:

Quad Routes

Rowing Routes

Alpine Ski Routes

Mountain Bike Routes

Hiking Routes

Road Motorcycle Routes

Sailboat Routes

Running Routes

Kayak/Canoe Routes

Snowmobile Routes

Cross Country Ski Routes

Mountaineering Routes

Hang Gliding Routes

Hot Air Balloon Routes

Snowshoe Routes

Snowboard Routes

Scuba Diving Routes

Routes Car

Climbing Routes

Plane Routes

Horseback Riding Routes

Ice Climbing Routes

Road Bike Routes

Motorcycle Trail Routes

Dog Sledding Routes

Mountain Ski Routes

Caving Routes

Trail Running Routes

Walking Routes

Reduced Mobility Routes

Train Routes

Canyoning Routes

Cycle tourism routes

Kitesurf Routes

All Terrain Routes

Kite Ski Routes

Toboggan Routes

Kickbike Routes

Paragliding Routes

Inline Skating Routes

Skating Routes

Blind People Routes

Nordic Walking Routes

Moto Trial Routes

Enduro Motorcycle Routes

Via Ferrata Routes

Swimming Routes

Routes Orientation

Multisport Routes

Paddle Surf Routes

Barefoot Routes

Canicross Routes

Rollerski Routes

Longboard/ Skateboard Routes

Mountain Unicycle Routes

Golf Routes

Motorhome Routes

Airboat Routes

Segway Routes

Camel Routes

Freeride Ski Routes

Drone Routes

Motor Boat Routes

Bird Watching Routes

Bicycle Routes with Trailer

Jet Ski Routes

Hand Bike Routes

Rafting Routes

MTB Downhill Routes

BASE Jumping Routes

Routes Joëlette

Baby Stroller Routes

Splitboard Routes

Gravel Bike Routes

Electric Bicycle Routes

Scooter Routes

Fauna Observation Routes

Flora Observation Routes

Plogging Routes

Bikepacking Routes

countries and cities

As for countries and cities in which we can find routes, they are many destinations where we can find a route. Japan, Malaysia or Maldives but also in Spain, Andorra, France, Italy, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Russia, Peru, Nigeria, Canada, China, Denmark, Cuba, Austria, in Bolivia, in Colombia, in Croatia, in Ecuador, in North Korea, in the United States…

We can consult the complete list of countries from the website without having to register before knowing if it is available in our country and if we are going to use it.

Start using Wikiloc

If we are going to use Wikiloc we have several options: record our own routes to share them with others or have a record on our profile… but also search for others from other people that we can download and make ourselves. In any case, we need to have an account and register for free.

Create an account and register

The first thing we must do is create an account if we want to record the routes that we do with the GPS on the mobile phone to be able to share them with friends or save them to see what we have done on previous occasions, for example.

We can register from the Wikiloc website. We just have to go toLog in” on the corresponding button and from here we will “Sign up”. We will have to create an account with our email, username and password. When we have it, we confirm with “register”. You will receive an email that gives you the instructions to validate your Wikiloc account.

When we have entered the account, we will have a username and we will be able to see everything we have stored on our profile screen. We can see the routes made, the lists, followers, following, route companions, statistics… We can also see how long we have been members or the evaluations of other users that they have about our uploaded routes or the content we contribute.

record a route

When we want to record a route from the mobile phone, we simply have to go to the icon in the center of the application: record route. Here we will have a drop-down button that allows us to choose the type of activity that we are going to do at that moment. We can do it from the mobile phone or upload it from the computer.

When recording a route, we can choose between many modes that they are organized on foot, bicycle, climbing or snow. Among the dozens of options we find: hiking, running, walking, mountaineering, plogging, orientation, barefoot, Nordic walking. Mountain bike, touring bike, electric bike, gravel bike, bikepacking, kickbike, mountain unicycle, downhill MTB, hand bike, trailer bike. Mountaineering, via ferrata, climbing, caving, kite skiing, freerid skiing, kayaking, rafting, horseback riding, canicross, bird watching, wildlife observation. Or also routes to do on wheels: skating, rollerski, scooter, longboard, inline skating, baby stroller, quad, motorcycle trial, motorhome… There are many options (not all included in the previous paragraph) and we will find from record route for drones like multisport or paragliding.

When we have already chosen it, we only have to touch on “start recording” making sure you have GPS active on your phone. When you have it, you can move and store the path. We can also upload photos and videos.

search routes

We can also search for other routes to discover any that interest us. We simply have to enter the city or town in which we want to search for a route and all the available options will appear. On the map, you choose the one you want. We will see a list on the left side of the screen where we see the type of sport, the distance, the slope and the title of it. When we have chosen, it will open in full screen with all the details we need before deciding whether to download it or not.

You can see the map with the different points and you can zoom in and out. But we also see the total distance, the positive slope, the technical difficulty, the negative slope, the maximum altitude, the minimum altitude, the type of route and the trailrank. In addition, we see a series of graphs or information about the total time or the time in motion.

We can also read or have uploaded the person in charge of said route. A series of paragraphs where he tells how his experience was, what is the best thing about the route, what difficulties he has been able to encounter, what advice he gives us. We can also see a series of uploaded photographs and all the necessary information.

Paid version: Wikiloc Premium

There is a paid version that increases the possibilities and functions included. It has a free trial for 14 days but then you have to pay for its use. In exchange for a monthly payment we have some exclusive advantages available…

Outdoor navigation if we want to be our own guide from the mobile phone with a heading indicator, with a compass or with sound alerts on the phone.

We can access a search by transit areas finding routes that start or pass through a specific area that you choose.

We can send routes from Wikiloc pto send them directly to some compatible watches from brands like Garmin, Apple Watch…

One of the best Wikiloc premium options is that we have live monitoring of the person or people you want so they know you’re okay or if you’re going to do the trail by yourself. It will improve your security and they will always know where you are.

Ad-free weather and navigation

You can check the weather forecast to know if you can go out on a specific day or if the good weather will not accompany. This way you can organize yourself better. Also other functions such as navigation without third-party ads or banners.

Advanced filters and lists

To find the routes you want: we can find people we follow, filter by recording date, etc. We can also make lists of routes that interest us to have them saved in the future, to be able to access them when they are missing, to organize them according to the type of activity, etc.