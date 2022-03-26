What is it, how much does it cost and how to apply

If you want a MultiSIM the price is monthly: you have to pay eight euros per month with VAT included or you can have it for free with some specific rates from the operator. It allows us, as we have said, to share or use data from different devices or we can receive calls on several at the same time and it will ring on all of them, etc. Same rate, same number, same features.

And what differentiates it from the card duplication service? That the duplication of card is a single time and what it does is cancel the one you had active to activate a new one. In other words, you do not have several cards working at the same time with your number, but rather it is designed to cancel the previous one because you have lost it, it has been stolen, etc. In this case there is no monthly payment but you pay an amount to the operator and they give you a new SIM card that you activate on your smartphone and the other stops working.

How to request a duplicate SIM

Once we know what it is or when to request it, the question is: where can we request a duplicate SIM card? For security reasons, the only way to do it is in a Movistar store. You simply have to go to any operator store that is close to you at that time and request this with your personal data or with your ID. It is not possible by phone or online, only in person.

What’s more, we must take into account that only the holder of the line or a person authorized by the owner of the line can change the SIM card.

We simply have to go to the nearest store or establishment and they will have triple cut cards. In other words, a card that can be die-cut in different sizes depending on what is compatible with your mobile phone. you can get ita in normal SIM format, in microSIM format or in NanoSIM format thanks to this triple cut of the card that they will give us once you make the request.

Price and monthly cost and fee

There is only one price. The cost of the duplicate SIM card is 14.50 euros with VAT included and there is no monthly charge to keep the card other than your fee.

is the main difference with the MultiSIM which does imply a month-to-month cost because you have two active cards. Keep in mind that making the duplicate cancels the previous one because you start using it from the moment of delivery.

The rate remains. You will continue to pay the same in your monthly rate. Nothing will change and you can continue using everything as before.

What’s on the card and how to activate

The first thing that we must take into account in the SIM card or in the “plastic” that you are going to receive is that there are a series of codes that we must understand and that we must always have on hand because they will be essential while we have said card in use.

Codes on the card

PIN code It is the one we all know and use every time we turn on the phone. It is the personal identification code of the SIM card or the password that we use to enter it. Four digits that we need to use the card and that come on the SIM that we receive but that we can change if we want to have a number that we remember more easily than the one that comes by default.

there are also others like PUK code which is an eight-digit code that you will need whenever we enter when we do not know the PIN code. An eight digit code that we need when we entered the PIN wrong three times and our phone crashes. It will be noted on the card you receive but you can also contact Movistar customer service to find out.

Lastly, the third code What we will see is the ICC serial number of the Movistar SIM card and we will have to save it for any procedure: change the card, port it, activate it… They are usually 19 digits but it will depend on whether it is a NANO card, a SIM card, etc. .

SIM card problems

Activating a SIM card in Movistar is simple but there are some steps that we must follow in case there is an error and if it has not been activated automatically within a maximum period of 72 hours. Normally activation is automatic and we do not have to do anything except enter it in the mobile phone but if this does not work or it does not recognize it, we can follow some simple steps.

From Movistar they recommend cleaning the card chip, making sure it is not dirty. But also remove the card tray, clean the slot carefully and insert it again to see if it works. We can also enter it into a tablet or smartphone to see if the problem is with the device itself.