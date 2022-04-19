what is it, how much does it cost and how to get it for free

For example, Discord Nitro offers animated profile avatars, ability to use a different avatar on each server, custom animated emojis, 2 server upgrades and 30% off additional upgrades, ability to collect and create your own emojis, profile badges with which to show your support, a 100MB upload limit for file sharing (free accounts are capped at up to 8MB) and high resolution video, screen sharing and Go Live streaming in up to 4K resolution and 60fps

You’ll also be able to double the number of servers you can join, from 100 to 200, and be able to type up to 4,000 characters, double the normal amount. In addition, it gives access to a catalog of 72 games, which you can play as long as your Nitro subscription is active. The price of this subscription is €9.99 per month or in an annual subscription of 99.99 euros, which means a saving of two monthly payments.

A few months ago the smaller version was presented, called Discord Nitro Classic, intended for those who want the basic chat perks, but without a server upgrade, though they’ll still get the 30% discount should they need it. There the price is reduced by half: 4.99 euros per month or 49.99 euros per year. Some of the reductions from the Nitro account are the upload size being reduced to 50MB and screen sharing only up to 1080p and 60fps.

In case you have a free account and want to upgrade to Nitro or Nitro Classic, go to the User Settings page and locate the Discord Nitro tab, select the monthly or yearly plan for Nitro or Nitro Classic and enter your payment information.

How to get three free months of Discord Nitro

Users on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can now have a temporary subscription for free. Of course, the offer will only be available until April 26, 2022 and is only valid for users who have not been Nitro before.

To be able to redeem it, you will have to enter the rewards from your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membershipeither on console or PC. Once the benefit has been redeemed, you can activate it up to a month later, on May 26, 2022, as can be seen in the image. By exchanging this reward, a link will be generated in which we can link our account or create it for the first time, as indicated in the conditions of the offer.

It is common that, above all, video game-related services offer these free trials to Discord Nitro. In addition to Game Pass itself, where it was previously available, for example, last year you could get 3 months free on the Epic Games Store or if you subscribed to YouTube Premium. The official channels usually report these promotions that take place every few months.

You can cancel your Nitro subscription at any time by pressing the Cancel button on the Nitro payment information screen. In this way, you will not be charged after these promotional periods have ended.

The alternative for those who frequently use Discord and do not make a first time account is to try to be included in the Partner Program. The Partner Program rewards very active and well-moderated servers with additional tools to help the community. The servers that are accepted receive certain benefits, among which is a Nitro account. To do this you must have these requirements: