What is it like to be confined in Shanghai by covid

Right now in Shanghai, the lockdown of half of the city of Pudong has just ended and will be prolonged in various ways. If there is a case in your building, all tenants must lock themselves in their apartments for 14 days. If there is a case in your apartment complex, you must stay in your apartment for seven days, and then quarantine for seven days within the complex area. If there is a case in your subdistrict, you must stay on your compound grounds for seven days. If there are no cases in your sub-district, you are free to roam around. In all cases, the person who tested positive for coronavirus is transferred to a centralized quarantine zone.

I told my husband that I would prefer to have the third scenario: we would have to stay inside our apartment complex, but we could go outside to enjoy the fresh air, community gardens, hedges and paths. I realized that this mentality was very Chinese: to enjoy freedom within strict limits, although, in this case, there would be a virus spreading outside. The fourth option, the freedom to move around Shanghai, felt too broad, too precarious. In the last two years, I have become more and more isolated, within China, within Shanghai, within Changning, within Gubei.

The strategy of regional lockdowns in China encourages individuals to guard their small plots of land with extreme suspicion. People accumulate food and provisions, they fight for resources. Neighbors give each other away as possible carriers of the virus.

Last week at our apartment complex, an antigen test came back positive in a nearby building. Consequently, all residents of that building would enter a period of confinement. In my building, where there were no positive results, a man discovered a woman bringing a box of household items through the basement. She asked him where she came from, and when she replied that she came from the confined building, he informed our chat group. It turned out that she was also in the group because she owned apartments in both buildings and had been told by management to move out of the building where the positive case had been detected. A long and brutal argument broke out between the man and the woman over voicemail. Various insults and accusations were leveled, the most innocuous of which were “cowardly” and “traitor”. In the end, the test turned out to be a false positive.

At the same time, there are throngs of benevolent volunteers devoting their time and energy to assisting in the citywide testing effort. Some neighbors in my community share groceries: a local gym owner leaves bags and bags of groceries every day outside his business for anyone to take. So far, the situation does not feel alarming or hostile. In general, people still seem upbeat, optimistic, and generous.

Right now, China is following the trend of the rest of the world: major spikes in cases. We are fortunate to have been protected for two years and to be exposed to the virus now that more people are vaccinated. Before pandemic fatigue overtakes us, and before communities, families, and relationships suffer lasting havoc, I hope we find a way to push our boundaries with dignity.

Juli Min is a writer and editor based in Shanghai. She is editor-in-chief of The Shanghai Literary Review.