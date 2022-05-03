What is it like to live in the midst of war in Lyiv, Ukraine?

Two months after the Russian invasion, this is what the streets of Lviv look like 5:27

(CNN) — By the time CNN’s Sara Sidner arrived in Lviv, Ukraine, this weekend, an air raid siren was sounding, an alert, tweetedwhich gives “a greater sense of what it is to be alive and the possibility of dying randomly”.

To better understand the environment on the ground, we asked Sara about what she observed in Lviv and how the locals are reacting more than two months after the war. This is what she told us via email:

How is the atmosphere in Lviv?

War happens on the ground, not everywhere at the same time. In Lviv (there is) a strange combination of consciousness: the war can appear at any time and (still be) completely calm.

In the stretches between the air raid sirens, which usually don’t result in an actual missile attack on Lviv, people go about their lives as normally as possible.

How do the locals in Ukraine behave with the war?

Sirens wail, some pedestrians we see walking down the street look up and then continue undeterred; some quickly crawl into buildings they did not intend to enter

No panic, just pragmatic steps to find a sense of security just in case.

How is the contrast between war and family life?

War signals greet you as you enter the city. Checkpoints complete with soldiers with their weapons slung across their chests and makeshift barriers.

At a local park, families play with young children and dogs roam. But nearby, on a grassy knoll in the park, are a pair of stairs that apparently lead straight down to earth. Those stairs lead to old bunkers fortified with concrete.

When the sirens sound, some families approach the bunkers. No one seems to enter.

Imposing cloud of smoke covers the sky of Lviv after Russian attacks

What else is happening in Ukraine?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky this weekend with her unannounced trip to Kyiv.

Pelosi’s office said Sunday that the House speaker had led an official congressional delegation to Ukraine, the first since the Russian invasion of the country began on February 24.

Zelensky shared a video on Sunday of his meeting with the delegation and thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine against Russian aggression.

In the video, Pelosi is seen telling Zelensky, “We visit you to thank you for your fight for freedom, that we are on the frontier of freedom, and that your fight is a fight for everyone. That is why our commitment is be there for you until the fight is over.

Nancy Pelosi meets Zelensky in Ukraine

But the visit comes as Russia’s brutal war enters a new phase, with no end in sight.

This is the last thing that happened in Ukraine

She was paused by the civilian evacuation route: The evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine has been halted until Monday, the Mariupol City Council announced on Sunday, citing “security reasons.”

The city council said in a Telegram post that the evacuation would restart at 8 a.m. local time near a shopping center in Mariupol. The announcement came hours after Zelensky announced that the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was underway.

Zelensky said later on Sunday that, for the first time, the vital corridor for evacuating civilians from the plant had started operating, adding that more than 100 civilians had been evacuated. But the compound was attacked again on Sunday night, according to a Ukrainian soldier in Mariupol who spoke to Ukrainian television.

Thousands of war crimes are investigated: Ukraine’s prosecutor general said her office is opening new cases of alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces, with a total of 9,158 criminal cases “purely involving war crimes.”

Prosecutor Iryna Venediktova said on Ukrainian television: “We have already identified specific war criminals,” adding: “There are 15 people in the Kyiv region, for example; 10 of them in Bucha. We are holding them responsible for torture, rape and plunder.”

Ukrainian prosecutors named 10 Russian soldiers last week as suspects in a variety of crimes in Bucha.

The end of the war will not be soon: last week, in response to Zelensky’s pleas, a group of 40 countries brought together by the US in Germany agreed to simplify and speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine.

“We have to move at the speed of war,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who met Zelensky in Kyiv last week along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Thursday that would allow Biden to use a World War II-era law, known as the Lend-Lease Act of 1941, to quickly supply Ukraine with weapons on loan. That law was originally created to help the forces fighting Nazi Germany and reflects the urgency of Congress to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

President Joe Biden also asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill to help Ukraine in the coming months.

Biden separately outlined a proposal that would put further pressure on Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine, including using money from their seized assets to fund Ukraine’s defense.