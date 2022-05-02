What is it to be a Chicano and why are they so different from other Latinos in the US?

Read Sales

BBC News World correspondent in Los Angeles

2 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, The notion of border is what defines the Chicano community.

“You’re doing a story on Chicanos and you’ve come here? Well, there’s no better place to start.”

We’re in Chicano Park, in the heart of Barrio Logan, San Diego’s oldest Mexican-American neighborhood, and Roberto R. Pozos is showing us a mural.

The park, located under the freeway overpasses, houses one of the largest collections of outdoor paintings in the United States, reminding us that the place is a symbol of resistance.

“What you see was an appropriation, not something they gave us,” remarks R. Pozos.

image source, Read Sales Caption, The original neighborhood extended to the coast, and residents took advantage of the access to the sea. It was blocked at the beginning of World War II, when Navy bases were built.

image source, Read Sales Caption, Interstate 5 freeway passes over Chicano Park.

With his comment he goes back to the 1960s, when the construction of Interstate 5 and a bridge split the neighborhood in two. Part of its land was expropriated and more than 5,000 houses and businesses destroyed, replaced by the huge concrete columns on which the colorful murals now stand.

To compensate for what was lost, the neighbors demanded the construction of a park. But since the city council had other plans for the parcel and inspired by a civil rights movement that was gaining strength at the time, they occupied it.

Twelve days they were there, until they managed to stop the works, and they planted cacti, flowers and native trees. It was 1970.

“It’s probably the only time in the lives of most of us that we had a voice, a voice over something we wanted,” José Gómez, one of the protest leaders, said in the 1988 documentary titled Chicano Park. “You know, it’s not a big park, but it’s our park.”

image source, Read Sales Caption, Alejandro Morales and Roberto R. Pozos in front of one of the Chicano Park murals funded by the Brown Image Car Club.

That claim of belonging, the scream to be visible and be heard, spirit of resistance and defiance upon which the park was built is the very DNA of Chicano identity.

But what does it really mean? Who are the Chicanos?

First, what is it not?

Chicano/Chicana is an identity, but non ethnic nor national.

“It is not connected to a nation,” Axejandro J. Gradilla, associate professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at California State University, Fullerton, tells BBC Mundo.

image source, Read Sales Caption, Carmelo touches up a mural in Chicano Park.

So what is it?

“It’s a point of view, how you see the world and how you interact politically and culturally,” a chosen political identityclarifies Gradilla.

Although the term was already used in the United States in a pejorative way, as a synonym for “street”, “rude”, “rogue” or “rogue”, it acquired this other dimension in the 1960s and 1970s.

It did so closely linked to an activism that encompassed a whole series of demands —from the resumption of land concessions and the vindication of the rights of agricultural workers, to the right to a quality education or to vote— and whose objective was empower the American population of Mexican descent.

“To become empowered, it was first necessary to name oneself“, explains Jennie Luna, also a professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies but at California State University, Channel Islands.

image source, Read Sales Caption, Cristina is painting a representation of Mother Earth in Chicano Park.

“You had to find a way of calling yourself that would escape colonial logic, that would not respond to the logic of the nation-state and would not be imposed by a government or borders,” he continues.

But why?

After all, they were the descendants of the native population from those US territories that previously belonged to Mexico (California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and parts of Colorado and Wyoming), or from those who arrived in different migratory waves.

“They had been here for generations and they weren’t exactly Mexican. Many had never been to Mexico, their only link to the country was their grandparents, some didn’t even speak Spanish,” he explains.

“We are in-between people“, he says in yespanglish Bill Esparza, journalist and food critic, who was born and raised in Northern California, “we’re in the middle.”

“We were Americans, we grew up with that culture, but we also had our own culture, and neither Anglo-Americans nor Mexicans saw us as part of them,” he explains.

The one chosen to give a name to that identity of those who were not “neither here nor there” he was Chicano, with the same logic with which the African-American civil rights movement appropriated “black,” adding value to a term often used to insult them, Gradilla says.

And where does it come from?

“There are different theories, but the most accepted suggests that it derives from the word Mexica, the name given to themselves by the inhabitants of Tenochtitlan. Calling them Aztecs came later,” says Luna.

That is, those indigenous people who founded the city of Mexico-Tenochtitlan, which after the conquest and independence is the country we know today.

So are all Mexican-Americans Chicanos?

“No, not all Mexican-Americans feel Chicano. As is always the case with identity issues, this is not monolithic,” Luna clarifies.

For some, the term still has a pejorative connotation and they prefer not to be associated with it.

“I identify with it, although I didn’t grow up using it,” Melissa Hidalgo, who grew up on the border of Los Angeles and Orange County, tells BBC Mundo, has a doctorate in Literature at the University of California, San Diego and teaches in the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

image source, Read Sales Caption, The civil, agrarian, and educational rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s inspired the fight for Chicano Park.

“In my family Chicano was considered a dirty word —dirty wordhe says in English. They just wanted to work. To us, Chicanos were people who got into trouble—some trouble maker —. My parents tried to keep us away from that: according to them, we were Americans. They didn’t teach us spanish“, continues. “It was clearly the response to a factor of racism.”

Hidalgo, who was born in 1974 and belongs to a generation after the activism we talked about earlier and is known as the Chicano Movement, came to be labeled as such later. “I got there through my identification as a lesbian and a feminist, by reading Chicana authors,” she says.

“But my sisters, my cousins, a lot of my family still don’t use the term. ‘What is that? I’m Hispanic, or just American,’ they say. It’s wanting to be assimilated, not wanting to be seen as something else.”

image source, Read Sales

Isn’t that synonymous with Hispanic? And what about Latino?

“In recent years, both Hispanics and Latinos have acquired the political connotation that Chicano already had, insofar as they refer to a marginalized population,” says Gradilla, looking for common ground.

But the first two evoke a European lineage, while Chicano appeals to the indigenous roota native of the Americas,” he clarifies.

Hildago goes further: “It is important to reclaim the Chicano identity now, when we have umbrella terms like Latinx that threaten with flatten or erase all our differences“.

image source, Read Sales Caption, That of the “low riders”, who modify classic cars, is an aesthetic manifestation of the Chicano. “They didn’t want to see us, because we are going to make ourselves very obvious,” says Gradilla.

And what makes Chicanos different from other Latino communities in the US?

“What makes us different is that we are not an immigrant communityHidalgo replies.

“We cannot be associated with those who are now trying to cross the border, with the domestic workers who came from different Latin American countries and are being exploited in the US, we have nothing to do with the Venezuelans or the Cubans. who sought asylum here,” he elaborates.

“We have been in this place for generations, some of us speak Spanish and others do not, we are assimilated although at the same time we continue to be victims of racism,” he continues.

image source, Read Sales

“We are from the area of ​​northern Mexico and southern California. That border region is what truly defines what it is to be a Chicana.”

Back in Chicano Park, in San Diego, Cristina paints a representation of Mother Earth on the base of one of the columns that support the highway.

“Chicana is our blood, what we are. It means that we are native here and it manifests itself in everything we do, such as art, music, gastronomy,” he summarizes.

image source, Read Sales Caption, “The border crossed us,” says Roberto R. Pozos in front of a portion of an original Chicano Park mural.

“It is a spirit that we share with other communities that live in border areas: the coexistence of two cultures, the idea that the border crossed us,” says R. Pozos, on the scaffolding, in a different way.

He was right: Chicano Park was a good starting point.