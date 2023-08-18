What is it, what is it needed and care

An ileostomy is a surgical opening in the abdominal wall, called a stoma, where the small intestine is attached, the purpose of which is to allow stool and gases to drain through this opening into the collecting ileostomy bag when they are not through the large intestine. can pass Intestine.

This procedure is usually performed after surgery on the digestive tract, for example mainly in cases of bowel cancer, ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. This can be a temporary or permanent ileostomy.

stool is disposed of in an external bag that fits closely to the body, so some care is needed to avoid infection and skin irritation, such as discarding the ileostomy bag on a regular basis and washing the stoma and surrounding skin To clean.

Body-fitting Ileostomy Bag

what is this for

Ileostomy is used to redirect the flow of the small intestine when there is a change in the large intestine that prevents the natural passage of stool.

In this way, the ileostomy allows stool and gas to drain into an external pouch attached to the abdomen.

when indicated

Ileostomy is indicated in the following cases:

the postoperative period after surgery in the large intestine or rectum;

cancer in the bowel or rectum;

inflammation of the large intestine with ulcers;

Crohn’s disease;

diverticulitis;

Stomach hole.

Depending on the cause, the ileostomy may be temporary, when the problem is treated and the bowel flow is normal, or permanent, when there is no possibility of restoring normal bowel flow.

What is the difference between colostomy and ileostomy?

Both a colostomy and an ileostomy are openings in the abdomen to which the intestine is attached directly so that stool ends up in a collecting bag.

The difference is that while in an ileostomy a part of the small intestine is attached to the abdomen, in a colostomy the connection is directly from the large intestine to the abdominal wall. Learn more about colostomy.

What is the ileostomy stool like?

In the large intestine, water absorption and the action of microorganisms that are part of the intestinal microbiota occur, giving rise to stools of a more viscous and solid consistency.

Therefore, in the case of an ileostomy, since there is no passage of water or food through the large intestine, the stool is very liquid and acidic, which can cause considerable irritation to the skin.

ileostomy bag care

Some care for the ileostomy bag includes:

change the ileostomy bag on a regular basis, which may mean changing it several times a day;

defecate contained in the bag in the toilet;

throw away the bag after use to avoid contamination, putting it in a plastic bag and then putting it in the trash;

follow disinfection instructions if the ileostomy bag model is reusable;

clean the stoma and the skin around it with a soft cloth dipped in lukewarm water;

dry skin thoroughly before placing new bag to make sure it adheres properly;

use a bag with the right size opening for the stoma to prevent leakage of faeces onto the skin which could cause irritation or infection.

Additionally, the use of products on the skin, such as moisturizing solutions, creams or oils, should be avoided without medical indication, as they may interfere with the adhesion of the bag.

When should the bag be changed?

It is recommended to change the ileostomy bag when it is 1/3 to 2/3 full to prevent leakage of stool onto the skin and to prevent irritation or infection.

Skin care around the ileostomy

The main care of the skin around the ileostomy is as follows:

Clean the skin around the stoma each time the bag is changed, and dry it thoroughly before putting on a new bag;

Avoid pulling the bag off sharply to prevent skin irritation;

Change the ileostomy bag if any skin discomfort is felt;

Cut the opening of the ileostomy bag to an appropriate size, to avoid direct contact of feces with the skin;

Avoid using products containing alcohol on the skin, as this can dry out the skin.

In addition, in some cases the doctor may indicate the use of a protective spray or ointment that prevents skin irritation caused by material coming out of the ileostomy.

ileostomy feeding

Diet is also important in case of ileostomy keeping in mind the following care:

1. What to eat

Diet for ileostomy varies according to each person and their tolerance to food, so it is recommended to try foods in small amounts to verify their effect on stools.

If the stool is very liquid, it is recommended to eat foods such as, for example, white rice or cooked pasta, bananas, vegetable soups, vegetable creams, vegetable purees with potatoes, carrots, cassava, zucchini or pumpkin.

In addition, it is important that the person drinks enough water during the day, as there is a high risk of dehydration because the stool is very liquid and water is not reabsorbed by the body because the stool does not pass through the intestine. , See how to spot the symptoms of dehydration.

Certain foods can help neutralize stool odor, so consuming carrots, chayote, spinach, natural yogurt, whole milk whey, apple peel tea, or peppermint tea may be recommended.

2. What to Avoid

During the first 4 to 6 weeks after ileostomy surgery, it is recommended to avoid foods that may clog the stoma, such as mushrooms, whole nuts and seeds, coconut, dried fruit, grapes, cherries, rice, or Whole wheat bread, eg.

In addition, whenever possible and according to individual tolerance, very fatty or spicy foods, caffeinated beverages such as coffee, black tea or green tea, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks or sparkling water should be avoided.

when to go to the doctor

It is important to consult a doctor whenever symptoms such as:

burning, blistering, redness, fluid, or itching on the skin around the stoma;

intestinal cramps for more than 2 or 3 hours;

nausea and vomiting;

bleeding at the stoma or the presence of blood in the sac;

Passing watery stools for more than 5 to 6 hours.

Also, if a change in the size or appearance of the stoma is observed, a doctor should be consulted.