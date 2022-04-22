What is it, when will it arrive and how will it change the Internet

How much “smoke” is there? What statements will be fulfilled? And, even more importantly, are we facing a true paradigm shift?

There are many claims, rumors and myths around the new virtual worlds. Although some experiences are already beginning to be seen around the concept of metaversethe reality is that everything that surrounds this idea is in the process of development.

But there is something that is undeniable: It’s about a change of time behind which will come one wave of companies who will not want to be left out, with a business estimated at $800 billion.

Although it is true that virtual and augmented reality experiences have been in the works for years (gaming was a pioneer in the implementation of both technologies), the vision of Goal and other giants like Manzana promise the application of immersive realities in other areas beyond video games, such as workedthe leisure and, not least, the “connection between people“.

“Essentially, it’s a profound internet change usually. It is a different proposal to use the network and integrate platforms in a single concept: a digital universe“, reveals to iProUPFacundo Tula, founder of Diacrítica Consultores, a digital agency specialized in digital strategy

But how much “smoke” is there? What claims will come true? And, even more importantly, are we facing a true new paradigm?

Will the metaverse force us to be more connected?

The metaverse has been around for decades but is only now beginning to surface. Video game experiences like Minecraft, Fortnite and many others are living proof that the world of gaming is a fertile platform for the development of technologies that can be niche at first, but that can later be massified.

“The dynamics of this irruption is similar to what happened, for example, with zoom: that video call platform that existed for years but when the pandemic it took just days to become the phone of the ’70s or ’80s, or the cell phone from the ’90s and the beginning of the 21st century”, he comments to iProUPJosé María Beltramini, founding partner of Summa Solutions

Indeed, for many experts the metaverse will be the “next internet version“.

“It is the next evolution of digital platforms: it is the successor of the mobile Internet that we know today“, he affirms to iProUP Susana Cipriota, Leader of Product Alliances in Latin America for Meta. She adds that “it’s inherently social“, since they are virtual spaces that can be create and explore with other peopleeven if the physical space is not shared.

But the reality is that, according to Statista:

More than 50% globally already have a smartphone

Nearly 5 billion people around the world (ie 62.5% of the global population) are connected to the internet

(ie 62.5% of the global population) The average connection time is 6.54 hours a day and it grows year after yearArgentina is third in the world ranking with 9.36 hours)

These numbers will rise in the coming years with the expansion of new technologies, as well as the adoption of increasingly complex devices. But for there to be a “real” development of the metaversefirst there has to be a much deeper and more global penetration of the Internet.

The metaverse will be the next step of a process that has been going on for years.

Will the metaverse create new jobs and change the way we work?

Working from home is no longer a novelty. But the metaverse poses nnew work modalities, where users will be able to connect to “virtual offices” to interact with their peers through avatarsor even, holograms.

“We need better tools that allow us to achieve more productivitybe present and stay in touch with our colleagues without losing that flexibility. This is where virtual reality can offer a real sense of presencefavoring the productivity and collaboration of people, wherever they are,” they point out to iProUP from Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg offers a screenshot of what the Metaverse will be

From the Argentine unicorn Global affirm to iProUP: “The metaverse will spawn other specialization opportunities within traditional job roles and even will create new. In the same way that the massification of social networks required profiles that understand the particular dynamics of these platforms, something similar will happen in the new spaces”.

In this sense, there will be many professionals who embrace the paradigm shift and are even motivated, translating your knowledge and training to freedoms of the new spaces.

“If a person who dedicates himself to apparel design can work without the constraints of cost production of a garment, maybe may create something more attractive to the public than the one generated by a video game artist without that training,” they add from the unicorn.

In this sense, the most demanded profiles will be those related to the field of gaming or virtual reality, 3D designers, layout designers and creators of experiencesas well developers, programmers, cryptocurrency specialists.

“We will start to see demand for more roles, such as those of user experience or strategy. Obviously with strong knowledge of virtual worlds”, he comments to iProUP Juan Soprano, VP Managing Director of R/GA SS Latam.

What brands have already started in the metaverse?

Several “giants”, both in technology and mass consumption, are already thinking about experiences (and their users, living them). Indeed, not only Meta is entering this world:

Nike is already looking for professionals to develop metaverse-oriented proposals

to develop metaverse-oriented proposals The Giants fashion Balenciaga Y gucci they already have open positions to cover your virtual needs with Web3 specialists and business coordinators

Y they already have to cover your virtual needs with Web3 specialists and business coordinators Burger King, Walmart, McDonald’s, Disney, Microsoft, JP Morgan and Victoria’s Secretamong others, have already reported that will actively participate of the development of its own metaverse

“One of the main initiatives was Into the Metaverse who launched Adidas, with 30,000 units of his own NFT, which sold out in a matter of hours. Those who acquired it became part of a community with access to products and experiences so much in the world physical (divers, jackets, etc.) as virtual (wearables in metaverses, virtual events, among others),” says Beltramini.

In this way, the revolution will not only be the territory of big brands. At the rate of the extension and overcrowding of technological solutions and resources to intervene in the metaverse, the entrepreneurs and creators will have access to millions of users and they will be able to offer unique virtual products, which the public has never seen before.

“Without the filter of physical costs manufacturing and distribution, will have a possibility of unprecedented arrival customers”, explains the founding partner of Summa Solutions.

When will the metaverse arrive?

Crypto giant Grayscale maintains in a report that the metaverse It can generate $1 billion annual revenue in the field of advertising, events digital, trade electronic Y hardware.

The metaverse will offer an advertising market of more than a billion dollars

Although there is already talk of the “next internet“, the changes will take time. The same is true in the field of NFT and the art digital: according to a recent study, two thirds of buyers do not know what to do with the work in his possession and assures that “he lost money”.

Of course, no one wants to be left out, but all the experts agree that the arrival of the metaverse will not be overnight.

“Its main characteristic is presence, and for this we still have to build new technology and infrastructure. It will feel like a hybrid of the online social experiences current, which are sometimes three-dimensional or projected onto the physical worldunited in such a way that we can easily go from one experience to another”, explains Cipriota de Meta.

From the array of Facebook explain that there are use cases of virtual and augmented reality (especially in the world of gaming), but they agree that “a large amount of technology and infrastructure remains to be developed before it becomes a reality.” For it:

Infrastructure must transform with new technologies, hardware, and cooling specifications to support robust service

It is required to build new equipment that includes holographic screens, projectors, batteries, custom silicon chips, cameras, speakers and sensors, among others

Tula assures that, thinking about the life cycle of the metaverse as a product, the public launch and first user acquisition is just the beginning. “Then we have to build their loyalty and not be like an app or game, which we access a couple of times, we get tired of and abandon,” she concludes.

One way or another, the metaverse is already underway. We will have to wait a while to see how this technology matures and becomes, in the same way that the smartphone did, an inseparable part of people’s lives.